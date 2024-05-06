Demi Moore Is as Flawless as a Flower in 3-D Gown at 2024 Met Gala

Demi Moore is a walking flower at the 2024 Met Gala.

Moore, 61, graced the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a funky silhouette on Monday, May 6, in New York City. Her getup, designed by Harris Reed, featured protruding shoulders and black feathers. The dress was complete with pink floral details and petals that draped off her skirt.

For glam, she donned long lashes and pink eyeshadow. Her extra-long brunette hair cascaded to her knees and was worn down and straightened. She added just the right amount of sparkle with a diamond and emerald necklace and matching earrings from Cartier.

On the red carpet, Reed gushed that the gown was made from “vintage archival wallpaper.” Moore also added the frock is “not heavy at all,” despite its wired hips.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars are arriving at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

Ahead of fashion’s biggest night, Moore took to Instagram to tease her look. “Thank you @cartier for the beautiful welcome! Happy #MetGala,” she captioned a clip of sweet treats from the company.

What Is the Most Iconic Met Gala Look of All Time?

The Met Gala’s theme this year is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. The accompanying exhibit, which is available for the public to view on Friday, May 10, features garments from over 100 years ago by designers including Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more. Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya are serving as co-chairs for the evening.

Related: Look Back at Demi Moore’s Incredible Fashion Evolution Since Demi Moore stepped into the spotlight in 1990 with her film Ghost, the 59-year-old star has strutted in stilettos down more red carpets than we can count. While her more recent appearances have been marked by skin-baring ensembles and sleek, monochromatic looks, she’s had quite the fashion evolution during her three decade-long career. On […]

This is Moore’s first appearance at the Met since 2019 when the theme of the night was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” For the event, she rocked a plunging dress from Anthony Vacarello, featuring a blazer top and fitted skirt. She elevated her look with a silver necklace and diamond earrings.

For glam, the actress donned soft makeup including sparkly eyeshadow and glossy lips. She wore her long brunette hair in beachy waves.