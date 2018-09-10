Here comes the bride! Denise Richards surprised fans over the weekend when she confirmed she wed her boyfriend Aaron Phypers in a small ceremony in Malibu on Saturday, September 8. The mom of three took advantage of the warm end-of-summer temps by rocking a short lacy minidress with a long train by designer Mark Zunino that he had — get this! — just 24 hours to create.

On Instagram, the bridal guru shared a photo of himself standing alongside the gorgeous bride with the caption, “24 hours to make a wedding dress? NO PROBLEM!!” Showing off the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s fab legs, Zunino designed a strapless white lace number that hit at her upper thigh. For a more traditional wedding dress feel, he added a dramatically flowing train at the waist. Sparkly sandals, a sultry kohl-rimmed eye and undone waves completed the sexy look.

While some social media commenters were seemingly not on board with the short and sweet frock, Zunino explained on Instagram that it was exactly the dress Richards wanted for her special day and paired perfectly with the outdoor venue and theme of the event.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a wedding dress create more split opinions than the dress we just did for Denise Richards! Here’s our thought: we work for the bride/client. As long as they’re in love with the design, we feel we’ve done our job. Unless you’ve paid for it or are the one wearing it you don’t have to worry about it,” he wrote. “We are thrilled that Denise felt beautiful on her special day and love how the dress 100% fit her personality and the setting. We look forward to working with any of you and creating the dress of your dreams no matter what anyone else thinks! XOXO.”

Richards has yet to comment on the dress, but she does seem to be basking that newlywed glow. She posted a cute photo on Instagram of her and Phypers’ wedding bands on the beach with the caption, “So this happened 9-8-18 @aaronwilliamcameron.” And, in a statement released by Bravo, the reality star said she is “so happy to officially be married to the love of my life.”

Her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, meanwhile, did not attend the nuptials (though he was invited), but his rep told Entertainment Tonight that he “wishes them nothing but happiness!”

