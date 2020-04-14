PSA! DJ Khaled is desperately seeking at-home grooming advice after the Internet harshly criticized his look in a family Easter photo.

The 44-year-old DJ shared the pic with his 19.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday, April 12. He smiled for the camera alongside his wife, Nicole Tuck, and their two little boys: 3-year-old Asahd and three-month-old Alam.

In the accompanying caption, Khaled wrote, “Blessing from the KHALED FAMILY and WE THE BEST FOUNDATION @wethebestfdn LOVE ALWAYS! I need a haircut lol.”

Critics couldn’t help but harp on the record executive’s hair in the comments section of the photo.

“You need a cut bro💈,” said a social media user. Another wrote, “This man needs a shave badly dawg 😂.”

One follower called out the struggle of not being able to go to the salon during the COVID-19 outbreak. “No barber alert! 😂,” the Instagrammer commented.

Khaled later posted another side-by-side photo of his current quarantine hair versus a well-groomed photo from the past. He captioned the Instagram collage, “THEY DONT WANT ME TO GET A HAIRCUT SMH! I will get haircut I will figure it out soon lol 😂

He added, “Quarantine alert 🚨 Im get my Barbour a space suit stay tuned! I NEED MY BEARD 🧔 OIL! Lol!”

In the comments section of the second pic, Tamar Braxton told Khaled not to stress about his hair. “Don’t worry about it bro!! It’s the people who aren’t really quarantined who is talking!! Those of us who has been looks JUST like you… and me😂😂😂,” she wrote.

Braxton continued, “Our family loves us anyway and right now, that’s was matters! Be tore up in peace🙏🏼.”

Another follower encouraged the songwriter to recruit his wife to get the job done, which would certainly be easier than doing it on his own. After all, many celebs have convinced their partner to shave their head or in rare cases, even give them a mullet.

Us Weekly’s curious to see if Khaled takes the plunge to give himself an at-home haircut and/or dye his gray locks. We’ll be impatiently waiting to see what happens next.

