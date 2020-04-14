Watch Gwen Stefani Shave Jimmy Fallon’s Initials Onto Blake Shelton’s Head

At-home haircuts continue to be all the rage! While quarantining in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 outbreak, Gwen Stefani became the latest A-lister to give boyfriend Blake Shelton a haircut on national television.

Shelton video-chatted with Jimmy Fallon from his front porch for an episode of The Tonight Show on Monday, April 13. About three minutes into the 11-minute interview, the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker stepped into the frame prepared to give her boyfriend a quarantine haircut.

“I’m going to be helping Blake grow out his mullet,” the singer told viewers. “Today we had already scheduled that it’s haircut day, so I have my clippers and I got my attachments.”

The mom of three delicately shaved the sides of Shelton’s head while he continued answering questions from the host. But things took a turn about 10 minutes in when the country icon requested that his girlfriend shave Jimmy Fallon’s initials onto his head.

Stefani attempted to shave “J” onto on side of his head and “F” on the other, but it didn’t go so well. “Oh no, that looks terrible,” the former The Voice judge said.



Shelton added, “She just said they’re not showing up because of the gray.”

Even though Fallon’s initials are nearly impossible to see, the star still looked dapper after his cut. “Dude you are so Tiger King right now, you have no idea,” said Fallon, joking that his hairstyle resembles the infamous Joe Exotic from the Netflix docuseries.

This isn’t the first time Stefani’s become Shelton’s barber while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. At the end of March, she set the Internet ablaze when she gave the country star a mullet.

The “God’s Country” shared a look at his new ‘do via a Twitter update on March 26, “@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level,” he wrote alongside the video clip. “Stripes.”

Some other couples to cut their partner’s hair during the pandemic include Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham — and so many more.

