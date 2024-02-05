Doja Cat spiced up the 2024 Grammys red carpet in an eccentric ensemble.

The 28-year-old singer rocked a sheer gown at the awards ceremony, held on Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. For the soirée, she stunned in a nude Dilara Findikoglu dress featuring a corset bodice that exposed her nipples and new chest, face and arm tattoos. Doja elevated her look with a diamond necklace and eyeglasses.

For glam, she donned bright red lips and highly arched eyebrows. Her hair was styled in a curly pixie cut.

Ahead of the red carpet, Doja’s stylist, Bretta Lannelson, noted that her look was something fans had never seen her rock before.

Doja is nominated for three Grammys this year, including Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Paint the Town Red” and Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her track “Attention.” Several awards were announced before the broadcast, and Doja lost Best Rap Song to “Scientists & Engineers” by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

Doja never fails to wow at the Grammys. At the 65th annual ceremony last year, she rocked a patent leather Atelier Versace dress equipped with a one-shoulder neckline and mermaid skirt. She teamed the number with matching gloves and black hoop earrings.

Doja’s makeup featured bleached eyebrows, winged eyeliner, silver eyeshadow in her inner corner and metallic lipstick. Her hair at the time was worn down in a pixie cut.

She previously wore another Atelier Versace design at the 2022 Grammys. Her dress featured a corset bodice, a cowl neckline and a bedazzled sheer skirt. She paired it with a blonde spiky half-up-half down hairdo, purple eyeshadow and a diamond necklace and earrings.

Since 2021, Doja has been nominated for 19 Grammys. In 2022, she took home her first trophy for Best Pop Solo/Group Performance for her song “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.