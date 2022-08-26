Cancel OK

Drake Debuts a Curly Slicked Back Hairdo and Fans Are Freaking Out

Drake Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Switching it up! Drake debuted a new hairstyle and his fans don’t know how to feel.

The rapper, 35, unveiled the look via Instagram on Thursday, August 25, sharing a carousel of photos that showed him gambling at a casino. In the images, the hitmaker is seen rocking a curly slicked back ‘do. He complemented the look with an unbuttoned black shirt and a diamond necklace. “Give this guy a name,” he captioned the social media post, promoting hilarious comments from his followers.

Drake Courtesy of Drake/Instagram

“[You] look like an Italian god father,” one of his followers wrote in the comments section. A second fan commented: “Lunch lady meets Pablo Escobar but make it hot.” A third wrote: “The album you make with that hair gone be crazy.”

Drake’s new style quickly became a trending topic with fans bringing the conversation to Twitter.

“Drake is having so much fun with his hair, love that,” a fan tweeted. Another said: “Why do Drake hair look like he put on way too much cologne now?” A different tweet read: “Aubrey Drake’s hair journey is fun. I want him to get some bundles.”

In addition to showing off his coily mane, Drake shared a video of how the style came about via a video of the “God’s Plan” artist sitting back in a stylist’s chair, getting his hair washed. “You know what it is … luxury lifestyle,” the Canada native said as the cameraman panned the phone to show an array of products from Creme of Nature — a brand that specializes in natural hair.

This wouldn’t be the first time Drake has experimented with his crown. The musician has rocked a variety of different haircuts, including the iconic heart-shaped style he debuted ahead of the release of his album Certified Lover Boy in September 2021. More recently, the Grammy winner showed off a braided hairdo.

Drake Courtesy of Drake/Instagram

In March, Drake revealed the fresh style in a series of Instagram selfies. The “Hotline Bling” crooner posed in a mirror, showing off his perfectly neat cornrows.

Drake’s latest look comes after the “Champagne Poetry” artist showed off a new face tattoo in honor of his mom, Sandra Graham. On August 11, he shared a carousel of images captioned, “Sandra Gale.”

The first photo of the slideshow is a zoomed-in image of Drake’s cheek with the initials “SG” inked just below the musician’s eye. The design was done by Los Angeles-based tattooist, Nal. The artist posted a video of himself working on Drake’s face via Instagram. “The boi,” he captioned the post, tagging the hip-hop star. In the clip, Drake is seen lounging with his eyes closed as Nal created the ink.

