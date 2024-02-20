Drew Barrymore is hopping on the hair bow trend.

Barrymore, 48, received a hair makeover from stylist Chris Appleton — along with guest Camila Mendes — during the Monday, February 19, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Appleton, 40, began styling Barrymore’s hair by teasing her crown before placing a lengthy hairpiece to the top of her head. After brushing out the hair and integrating the hairpiece, he added a matching black bow to pull the look together.

“Big hair is back,” Appleton said. “And if anyone can pull off big hair, it’s you.”

Related: Drew Barrymore Through the Years: Photos Drew Barrymore has changed a lot since her rough childhood — take a look back at the actress' transformation in Us Weekly's exclusive video!

“I love big hair so much,” Barrymore replied. “I love big hair and I cannot lie.”

Appleton, who is known for his work with Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, added that he also styled 54-year-old Lopez’s hair in a similar way for Paris Fashion Week, complete with hair bows and plenty of volume.

The British-born hairstylist took a similar approach to styling Mendes’ locks, and began by pulling out a few face framing pieces at the front.

“I love a few pieces,” Mendes said. “Cause it’s flirty. I like the playfulness of it.”

Related: The Most Extravagant Celebrity Hair Moments of 2023: Taraji P. Henson, More Stars including Florence Pugh, Halle Bailey, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and more have shown off their most eclectic and eccentric hairstyles in 2023 — from colorful coiffures to bold braids, the options have been endless. Pugh wowed Us when she unveiled a shaved head at the 2023 Met Gala in May. At the event, she […]

Appleton finished by teasing the crown and securing her hair into a half-up, half-down style. He added that to “spice it up,” he decided to place a simple black bow in the back to “elevate” the look.

While Appleton styled Mendes and Barrymore’s hair, the two women asked each other a few rapid fire questions, including their five-minute beauty routine.

Mendes revealed that she would opt for a layer of foundation — namely, Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation — and a smudged dark lip. “I feel like there’s something so chic about that,” she said.

Apart from their matching hair makeovers, Mendes appeared on Barrymore’s show to discuss her new movie, Upgraded, which hit theaters on Friday, February 9. It follows an art dealer’s assistant (Mendes) as she embarks on a work trip to London that changes the course of her career — and love life — forever.

“It has all the trimmings of those excellent rom coms that we love and crave,” Barrymore said of the movie. “The more […] difficult life gets, the more we need these movies.”