Jennifer Lopez is invoking the power of clothes to cure our winter blues.

The 54-year-old singer and actress attended the Elie Saab haute couture show in Paris on Wednesday, January 24, in a plunging green gown and matching purple and green floral cape. The floor-length gown featured an artfully embellished belt and soft, cascading pleats throughout. Lopez wore the cape around her shoulders. It flowed into a short train behind her as she made her way into the show.

Lopez wore her hair down in loose waves and parted to the side. She accessorized with an olive green velvet bow and diamond stud earrings. For makeup, the “On The Floor” singer opted for a dramatic smokey eye, long lashes, light blush and nude lipstick.

The fashion show in question occurred on the third day of Haute Couture Week, which runs from Monday, January 22 to Thursday, January 25. It featured Elie Saab’s spring/summer 2024 haute couture collection and took place in the Palais de Tokyo in the 16th arrondissement in Paris.

Over the course of Haute Couture Week, Lopez has worn some of her most daring looks yet — and florals have played a major role.

She turned heads at the Schiaparelli show on Monday, January 22, when she wore a dramatic white coat covered in 3D floral appliqué.

She paired the eye-catching piece with a ribbed white turtleneck, black high-waisted leggings and pointed black pumps. She topped the look off with a pair of chunky gold earrings, a thick white belt featuring gold hardware and a pair of dramatic gold sunglasses that resembled bird eyes.

Lopez has not only experimented with her clothing during Haute Couture Week. She also used the opportunity to debut a dramatic new bob haircut at Monday’s Schiaparelli show (which leaves Us to surmise that the singer wore hair extensions to the Elie Saab show on Wednesday).