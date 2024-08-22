Your account
Star Style

Dua Lipa Slays in a Gucci Bikini and Crystal Top on Her 29th Birthday: ‘Life Keeps Getting Better’

By
Courtesy of Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is a glittery birthday girl.

Lipa, 29, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 22, to show off her festive outfit while commemorating another trip around the sun. For her birthday, Lipa sported a sheer tank top featuring a scoop neck, thin straps and a gold crystal design. Underneath the top, she showed off her figure in a neon orange Gucci Jersey Bikini — which retails for $850 — featuring the brand’s iconic GG pattern and gold hardware between her bust and on her hip.

Lipa elevated her look with a chunky gold chain necklace, a gold bracelet and silver rings. She also held neon pink balloons in the photos.

For glam, the singer donned a fresh face. She slicked back her auburn hair and styled her mane in a braided ponytail.

“29!!!! And life just keeps getting better 💕💗💖💞💓,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx 🎂🎂🎂🦁🦁🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈.”

Stars including Elton John, Diplo, Donatella Versace, Julia Michaels and more wished Lipa a happy birthday in the comments section.

Courtesy of Dua Lipa/Instagram

When she’s not looking chic in bikinis, Lipa is often wowing on the red carpet in sexy gowns.

In July 2023, she commanded attention in a sheer fishnet dress at the Los Angeles Barbie premiere. Her Bottega Veneta frock featured a scoop neck, thin straps and a fitted silhouette embellished with crystals. Underneath, Lipa wore a silver thong.

She paired the piece with chrome pointed toe heels, a diamond necklace and silver chain earrings. She completed her look with a pink manicure and soft makeup complete with matte lips, nude eyeshadow and long lashes.

Lipa rocked another see-through getup while attending the Met Gala in May. For Fashion’s Biggest Night, she wore a Marc Jacobs outfit featuring a white corset and sheer lacy skirt. Lipa teamed the garb with a feathered cape.

Dua Lipa

