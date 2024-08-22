Dua Lipa is a glittery birthday girl.
Lipa, 29, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 22, to show off her festive outfit while commemorating another trip around the sun. For her birthday, Lipa sported a sheer tank top featuring a scoop neck, thin straps and a gold crystal design. Underneath the top, she showed off her figure in a neon orange Gucci Jersey Bikini — which retails for $850 — featuring the brand’s iconic GG pattern and gold hardware between her bust and on her hip.
Lipa elevated her look with a chunky gold chain necklace, a gold bracelet and silver rings. She also held neon pink balloons in the photos.
For glam, the singer donned a fresh face. She slicked back her auburn hair and styled her mane in a braided ponytail.
“29!!!! And life just keeps getting better 💕💗💖💞💓,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx 🎂🎂🎂🦁🦁🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈.”
Stars including Elton John, Diplo, Donatella Versace, Julia Michaels and more wished Lipa a happy birthday in the comments section.
When she’s not looking chic in bikinis, Lipa is often wowing on the red carpet in sexy gowns.
In July 2023, she commanded attention in a sheer fishnet dress at the Los Angeles Barbie premiere. Her Bottega Veneta frock featured a scoop neck, thin straps and a fitted silhouette embellished with crystals. Underneath, Lipa wore a silver thong.
She paired the piece with chrome pointed toe heels, a diamond necklace and silver chain earrings. She completed her look with a pink manicure and soft makeup complete with matte lips, nude eyeshadow and long lashes.
Lipa rocked another see-through getup while attending the Met Gala in May. For Fashion’s Biggest Night, she wore a Marc Jacobs outfit featuring a white corset and sheer lacy skirt. Lipa teamed the garb with a feathered cape.