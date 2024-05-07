Dua Lipa continued to prove she’s far from training season when it comes to putting together red carpet looks.

The Grammy winner, 28, stunned in an all-black Marc Jacobs ensemble at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Walking the steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lipa rocked a sheer black lace top and skirt over a white corset. Channeling the exhibit’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme, the outfit’s lace featured floral detailing.

Lipa completed her look with a large black feather boa, smoky eye makeup, black polka-dot lace gloves and plenty of silver jewelry pieces by Tiffany & Co. For glam, the pop star wore her fiery red locks in loose waves and sported smoky eye makeup.

The “Houdini” singer noticeably walked the red carpet without her boyfriend, Callum Turner. Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s romance in January after they were spotted together at the premiere of Turner’s Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

Last month, Lipa told Elle that she seemingly manifested her relationship with the actor, 34, while writing the song “Training Season” from her new album, Radical Optimism, which dropped on Friday, May 3.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to write down what I want,” she said of the song, in which she sings of dating standards. “The power of manifestation and writing things into existence with the power of words. When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want.”

While this year’s Met Gala did not mark the couple’s red carpet debut, Lipa previously attended the 2019 event with her then-boyfriend, Isaac Carew. For her first Met, Lipa channeled the night’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme with a bold, multicolored bodysuit and overskirt by Atelier Versace.

Lipa also went big with her hair and makeup, sporting bright purple eye makeup and wearing a ’60s-inspired tall beehive hairstyle. Carew, 38, complemented Lipa’s over-the-top look with a classic black tux, white dress shirt and several pieces of gold jewelry. (The exes dated from 2015 to 2017.)

Lipa did not return to the Met Gala until last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused 2020’s event to be canceled and 2021’s Met to be pushed from May to September. Her return to the annual charity fundraiser did not disappoint, as she wore a stunning white tweed archival Chanel ball gown with black trim detailing.

Keeping her hair and makeup simple by wearing her locks down and sporting natural glam, Lipa completed the look with Tiffany & Co.’s Legendary diamond necklace. Lipa served as one of the night’s cochairs along with Anna Wintour, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer. The year’s event was themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” in honor of the legendary fashion designer, who died at age 85 in February 2019.

“This dress is a very special dress. It’s a 1992 fall bride dress, Chanel by Karl,” Lipa said of the ensemble in a Vogue red carpet interview with La La Anthony. “And it’s been on my mood boards forever, and when the opportunity came, I was just like, ‘Is there any way I can find this dress?’ And the patrimony at Chanel was very kind and allowed me to borrow for tonight. It’s a big dream come true for me, so I’m very happy.”

Lipa went on to note that the Tiffany & Co. necklace hadn’t “been seen before,” so she was “excited to get to showcase it” at the Met Gala. “They pulled it out of the vault for me.”