Dua Lipa is known to wear wild, totally out-there manicures and we love everyone one of them! Stylish spoke with the mastermind behind many of the looks, Mei Kawajiri, to get her take on winter 2021 nail trends. And we’re taking note!

“My favorite nail trend at the moment is having bright and adventurous nails,” she exclusively tells Us. “In the winter, I normally wear fun colors or adventurous designs to make my hands pop out more from the sometimes dull and dreary weather.”

It seems even Kylie Jenner is taking this cue, debuting neon green stiletto nails in an Instagram Story on Thursday, January 14.

So as we buckle up for a long, bleak winter, we’re on the search for ways to brighten up our manicures. Luckily, Mei is making it easy on Us. She partnered with ManiMe to create at-home stick-on nails that feature some of her favorite designs.

“These designs can be quite intricate and hard to replicate at home with just polish,” she explains. “Plus these designs would usually take upwards of two hours to achieve at the nail salon.” Since many aren’t able to even get to the salon due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this simple solution is a must for anyone who still wants to feel like a million bucks with a salon-quality mani.

“Each style is very unique and is perfect for anyone who wants to express themselves,” she says.

Though it’s pretty much as easy as 1-2-3, Mei has some tips and tricks to ensure a quality, long-lasting finish.

First, she says avoid using oils or lotion (even cuticle oil!) and make sure to wash hands before applying. Then, if necessary, she says clean cuticles with a cuticle remover, using a wood stick with cotton on the tip or a cuticle pusher. File your nails close to the desired shape. “This will also help get rid of any excess stickers,” she explains. She also recommends using ManiMe’s Max Top Coat and Miracle Base Coat to help extend the manicure’s life.

As she puts it: “Nails should be enjoyed even in hard times.”

