It’s time to give hands the attention they deserve! In 2021, we’re hoping to turn our hands into our best feature. To get started, we spoke with the pros to collect all the best tips, tricks and products to keep our hands looking gorgeous all year long.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are washing their hands more than ever to prevent its spread. So naturally hand care starts with washing them thoroughly with the right soap.

“It’s more important than ever to wash our hands not only to prevent the spread of COVID, but also other infections like the flu,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner tells Us. “When you wash your hands, think back to what your teachers told you in kindergarten: apply the soap and lather between your fingers while you sing the alphabet.”

He recommends Dial Antibacterial Hand Soap, Spring Water for an effective clean with a boost of hydration. “The formula is enriched with glycerin, a humectant ingredient which acts like a sponge to pull in hydration while you wash.”

Another way you can ensure your hands feel moisturized is by using hand lotion like our favorite, Avène Cold Cream Concentrated Hand Cream. He notes, “it keeps the skin barrier in as good shape as possible. Cracks in the outer skin layer leads to loss of hydration, inflammation and rashes like hand eczema.”

When you’re on-the-go, the best way to keep your hands bacteria-free is hand sanitizer. A current favorite is LifeToGo Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera. The gel consistency is formulated with 70 percent ethyl alcohol, claiming to kill 99.99 percent of germs. Not to mention, you can get a pack of six for just $18 — what more could you need!?

As important as the health of your skin is, nails are a major part of your hands’ look. Celebrity nail artist Elle — whose worked with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and Laverne Cox — tells Us that pretty nails start with nail health.

If you’re looking to grow out your natural nails at-home, she recommends StimuNail. “It’s a new at-home device coming to market that features LED light therapy technology to support nail growth and strength.”

She also says applying cuticle oil regularly can help maintain nails’ natural flexibility and strength. For this, she favors LeChat CBD Cuticle Oil.

When it comes to how the nail actually looks, founder of Nails of LA, Brittney Boyce, tells Us that it’s all about the short nails this year instead of the once celebrity-favored stiletto nails worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga.

“With all the hand washing and sanitizing, it’s just easier,” she explains. “But sometimes I still have clients asking for extensions and if you want extensions but are cautious about going to nail salons, press-on extensions are your BFFs.”

We’re obsessing over The Minimalist set from Nails of LA. “These are not hard and plasticky, but they press down to fit your nails and look like you spent $100 getting them done.”

