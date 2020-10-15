Happy Global Handwashing Day! Looking to celebrate? Tia Mowry has got you covered!

The 42-year-old actress teamed up with Dial to launch a super fun TikTok initiative — and you can join in! On Thursday, October 15, Mowry kicked off theDial it Forward Challenge, in which you can duet with her as you both give your hands a nice thorough cleaning. “It’s so funny, I have so much freaking fun on TikTok,” the Sister, Sister star tells Us. “I just love how it builds community and it encourages people to interact with each other.”

Though this year is not the first that Dial has celebrated this cause, currently it’s such a hot topic due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “It’s extremely important, now more than ever, as we are currently still living in a pandemic and the whole world has been affected by what’s going on,” Mowry says.

As serious and prominent as the message is, that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with it! “[Dial] has created this very fun and interactive way to bring importance to handwashing and they’re encouraging people to join in on the fun and spread the message and to participate.”

This type of playful attitude is also a great way to teach kids about hygiene — Mowry’s included! After all, it’s all about, “educating your child through fun, interactive play.”

For her TikTok-loving, 9-year-old son Cree, it has to do with the influence. “When you see people that you admire participating in something for a good cause then they’re going to want to do it too,” she says. But since her daughter Cairo is only 2-years-old, it’s less about the influence and more about the play. “We wash our hands together and sing songs,” Mowry explains. “It just becomes an enjoyable moment.”

If you want to have your own enjoyable moment, you can join Mowry on TikTok using the hashtag #DialItForward.

