Natural diva! Céline Dion posted a rare makeup-free pic and — no surprise here! — she looks drop dead gorgeous.

On Monday, October 12, the 52-year-old shared a picture of herself enjoying the outdoors while acknowledging what she’s grateful for. “In challenging times it’s even more important to reflect on everything that we are thankful for,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I hope you find moments of peace, happiness, and love, today and every day. #HappyThanksgivingCanada!”

Though it’s not often we see the music legend without makeup, it’s far from the first time. After all, who could forget her epic “Imperfections” music video, in which she slowly removes her makeup throughout the nearly 4-minute black-and-white video.

As the Canadian beauty sings the lyrics, “I’ve got my own imperfections, I’ve got my own set of scars to hide,” she sits at a vanity and wipes away her foundation, eyeliner and lipstick to reveal a totally fresh-faced complexion.

When speaking with Us last year, the L’Oreal Paris spokesmodel said she loves how beauty has the power to make women feel confident and strong. “Maybe you’re not out there on stage, or out there on TV, but we all have a voice. Because we are worth it. We have dreams.” And feeling good about how you look is not just a feeling, she says. “Feeling beautiful makes you feel strong. And feeling strong makes you succeed.”

Though she’s always been a fan of glamorous makeup, it’s really her impeccable, bold sense of fashion that has made headlines. When the “My Heart Will Go On” singer appeared on Carpool Karaoke in 2019, she confirmed she keeps 10,000 pairs of shoes stored in a warehouse in Las Vegas.

She told WWD in 2017 that she has a hard time getting rid of things. “I cannot give anything away, because every piece that I buy has brought me to where I am tonight. They’re part of every step that I take and I have an attachment to it,” she told the publication. “You can call it crazy. I keep everything, but I just keep buying a bigger space.” No kidding!

