Dua Lipa's Non-Traditional Holiday Nail Art Took How Long?!

Obsessed! Dua Lipa is sporting a holiday manicure unlike any other we’ve ever seen.

On Sunday, December 20, the 25-year-old singer posted a pic of her nail art via Instagram Stories, crediting her go-to nail artist Mei Kawajiri for the incredible talons. The pro also posted a pic of the nails, writing in the accompanying caption, “💕💖💕 Holiday nails 💫💅💫 are blight and fun 😘😍💜❤️💙✨💘✨😍.”

But we have to admit this is the most unique holiday mani we’ve come across. There’s not a single Christmas tree, snowflake or present in sight. Instead, the British hitmaker’s nails are covered in colorful religious symbols, such as the sacred heart and an angel, amid more playful florals and polka dots.

All of the intricate details are over a bold base hue, such as red, pink, teal, sky blue and fuschia. And according to Allure, the pop-art style design took an hour and a half to create.

Fans flooded the comments of Kawajiri’s post, praising the mani. “These are incredible 😍👏🏼💖😍👏🏼💖,” wrote one person. “Omg so Incredible!! I think this are my fave so far,” commented another.

In fact, the “New Rules” singer is known for rocking wild, head-turning nail art. There’s even an Instagram account specifically dedicated to her manis called @dualipanails. In the about section it reads, “an account for all of Dua’s iconic nails since 2018.” It goes on to credit NYC-based Kawajiri and London-based nail artist, Michelle Humphrey, for the looks.

Some favorites include multi-colored flames from February, black-and-gold YSL logo varieties from September 2019 and blinged-out claws inspired by fingers full of diamond rings.

But nails aren’t the only thing that the “Don’t Start Now” performer likes playing around with. She told British Vogue in August that her boyfriend Anwar Hadid has been dying her hair a new color every week amid the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.

“Anwar has been dyeing my hair all kinds of colors — pink, orange, red,” she told the publication. “It has been a different colour every week.”

