Busy Philipps Matches Her Mani to the Most Epic Cross Stitch Pillow

Mani #goals! Busy Philipps chose some interesting — and epic! — inspo for her manicure: The coolest Cher-themed cross-stitch pillow.

On Saturday, October 31, the 41-year-old star showed off her nails in an Instagram post holding the Furbish Studio pillow that inspired the look. Created by nail artist Aki, the design features colorful stripes on the tips that meet in the middle for an updated version of a French mani.

But it’s not just the hands that we’re obsessing over. We also cannot get over the pillow itself, which has the infamous Cher quote, “Mom, I am a rich man” stitched across it.

In the accompanying caption, the author wrote, “Grateful my girls don’t even understand this genius Cher quote and I had to explain it to them. Also grateful that @akinailsnyc was into doing a nail design to match this pillow.”

The manicurist took to her Instagram to share the love, reposting Philipps’ pics. “I am grateful💅 @busyphilipps,” she wrote in the caption. “This pillow is so cool.” No kidding!

Others chimed in in the comments, praising both the accessory and the mani. “Need nails and pillow,” one person wrote in all caps. “I’m obsessed with everything about this,” someone else commented.

These things aside, fans also couldn’t get enough of her rings! “Ok so these rings are everything,” one user commented. “Please share where you found them if they are reasonably priced.”

Tagging brands in the pic, the one on her ring finger is from The Last Line, while the pointer finger holds a bauble from Irene Neuwirth. Meanwhile, the bright middle finger piece is Rock + Raw’s Blue Lapis Guardian Ring.

Earlier this month, the former late night host spoke with Us about the empowering beauty lessons she’s teaching her daughters Birdie, 12, and Cricket 7. “What’s important for everyone to always remember is it’s important to talk to the talk, but you also have to be willing to walk the walk,” she said.

One of the ways she does this is by sharing all kinds of pictures of herself on Instagram, both glam and unfiltered. “I look in person like I do on my Instagram and that is sending a very subtle message to my girls, but it’s a message nonetheless.”

