Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Elle Fanning Hops on the Bob Trend With New Haircut 

By
Dakota Fanning Hops on Bob Trend
Courtesy of Dakota Fanning/Instagram Courtesy of Dakota Fanning/Instagram

Elle Fanning just hopped on 2024’s hottest hair trend: the bob. 

Fanning, 25, took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her major hair makeover, which saw her long blonde locks transformed into a face-framing chop that was parted down the middle. She unveiled the ‘do via a moody selfie, topping the post off with scissor emojis in the caption. 

Fanning’s cut was brought to life by her longtime hairstylist, Jenda Alcorn. The glam pro also shared snaps of her work via Instagram, writing, “We did a thing … New look for @ellefanning more on this later, I’m still recovering!!”

Alcorn’s client list also includes Elle’s older sister, Dakota Fanning, as well as Lucy Liu.

Elle isn’t the only megastar to jump on the bob bandwagon. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz and more have debuted iterations of the look earlier this year. 

This Loose And Flowy Resort Dresses Is 40% Off Right Now!

Deal of the Day

This Loose & Flowy Resort Dress Is 40% Off Right Now! View Deal

Celeb Hair Changes of 2024 237 Bre Tiesi Feature

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024

Why is the bob having such a moment, you ask? Us Weekly previously tapped a number of celebrity hair experts who explained that the bob is experiencing a revival as 2024 beauty trends have “shown to favor a natural, effortless vibe.”

Dakota Fanning Hops on Bob Trend
Dakota Fanning Dave Benett/Getty Images for H&M

“It creates a mature look that feels chic instead of trendy, not to mention it’s extremely complimentary on a variety of face shapes,” hairstylist Bradley Leake, who has worked his magic on the manes of Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause as well as Vanderpump RulesLala Kent and Ariana Madix, told Us. “It has a narrowing effect on the cheeks and pulls attention up to the eyes! Isn’t it amazing what a change in hair length can do?”

style file 2024 gallery 486 Rebecca Hall

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks

Mia Santiago, the brains behind Mariska Hargitay’s crown, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that 2024 is all about “minimalistic styles for face and eye makeup.” 

In this article

Elle Fanning Bio Pic

Elle Fanning

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!