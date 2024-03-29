Elle Fanning Hops on the Bob Trend With New Haircut 

Elle Fanning just hopped on 2024’s hottest hair trend: the bob.

Fanning, 25, took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her major hair makeover, which saw her long blonde locks transformed into a face-framing chop that was parted down the middle. She unveiled the ‘do via a moody selfie, topping the post off with scissor emojis in the caption.

Fanning’s cut was brought to life by her longtime hairstylist, Jenda Alcorn. The glam pro also shared snaps of her work via Instagram, writing, “We did a thing … New look for @ellefanning more on this later, I’m still recovering!!”

Alcorn’s client list also includes Elle’s older sister, Dakota Fanning, as well as Lucy Liu.

Elle isn’t the only megastar to jump on the bob bandwagon. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz and more have debuted iterations of the look earlier this year.

Why is the bob having such a moment, you ask? Us Weekly previously tapped a number of celebrity hair experts who explained that the bob is experiencing a revival as 2024 beauty trends have “shown to favor a natural, effortless vibe.”

“It creates a mature look that feels chic instead of trendy, not to mention it’s extremely complimentary on a variety of face shapes,” hairstylist Bradley Leake, who has worked his magic on the manes of Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause as well as Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent and Ariana Madix, told Us. “It has a narrowing effect on the cheeks and pulls attention up to the eyes! Isn’t it amazing what a change in hair length can do?”

Mia Santiago, the brains behind Mariska Hargitay’s crown, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that 2024 is all about “minimalistic styles for face and eye makeup.”