It seems nearly every “It Girl” in Hollywood has a bob.

Zendaya showed off her chop at the 2024 Academy Awards, and Sydney Sweeney unveiled the cropped look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10. A few days later, Gigi Hadid was seen with a flipped-up cut while out and about in New York City.

The trend isn’t just for 20-somethings. Earlier this year, Penelope Cruz debuted her transformation at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, and Rita Ora rocked an “Italian bob” during an appearance on Today on February 15. Jennifer Lopez even hopped on the trend with wet locks at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on January 22.

So, what makes the ‘do so popular, you ask? We tapped a few celebrity beauty gurus, who exclusively told Us Weekly that the bob is having a moment as 2024 beauty trends have “shown to favor a natural, effortless vibe.”

“It creates a mature look that feels chic instead of trendy, not to mention it’s extremely complimentary on a variety of face shapes,” glam pro Bradley Leake, who has worked his magic on the manes of Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause as well as Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent and Ariana Madix, told Us. “It has a narrowing effect on the cheeks and pulls attention up to the eyes! Isn’t it amazing what a change in hair length can do?”

Leake specifically spoke to Sweeney’s strands, sharing that her new length feels “intentionally short yet still long enough to provide plenty of movement and texture.”

Mia Santiago, the brains behind Mariska Hargitay’s crown, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that 2024 is all about “minimalistic styles for face and eye makeup.”

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

“I think bobs are making a comeback for a couple of reasons. These are not your mother or grandmother’s bob from the early 2000s or beyond. The modern bob is a lot sleeker, effortless. … We are coming off a long hair trend and people are wanting something drastically different,” she told Us.

If you’re looking to request the look at your local salon, Santiago has some tips.

“There are many factors that take into account when determining the length of my client’s bob. For example, face shape and length of the neck can drastically change the way a bob lays, but most importantly, what are they trying to accomplish with the style? My personal favorite is just above the shoulders with a very clean line, giving the style versatility as far as styling options,” Santiago shared.

Related: The Best Beauty Looks at the 2024 Oscars: From Hair to Makeup A star-studded affair indeed! A-listers flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, for the 2024 Oscars. And while the Academy Awards are famously deemed the biggest night in Hollywood for film connoisseurs, you can say it’s a pretty special evening for beauty lovers, too. The red carpet was flooded with […]

Robin Groover, chief hair officer at MYAVANA — a personalized haircare service — told Us that the bob is “low maintenance.”

“The precision lines and minimum layers give instant pretty power,” Groover gushed.