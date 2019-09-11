



Ellen DeGeneres has a lot of signature moves, one of them being her cropped blonde hair, which is why it might be surprising to learn she recently thought about changing that up.

On Tuesday, September 10, the 61-year-old revealed that after a bad dye job, she thought about going back to her natural silvery hue.

After the damaging color process left her hair in such bad shape, that while she grew it out she got used to her natural color. “Portia liked it and a lot of people like it,” she said right before she shared the picture of what it looked like. “It was the first time I had seen my natural color (in years).”

I shaved my head over the summer. Time to go wig shopping! pic.twitter.com/buJ86BrHVv — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 10, 2019

In the image, viewers can see the darker shade of blonde on the sides while the top of the comedian’s hair showed beautiful specks of gray and silver throughout.

As much as she and many other people liked this look, she decided to go back to her blonde ways after her executive producer, Mary, convinced her to. “So then my virgin hair was touched for the very first time,” the host joked.

She continued, expressing what a hassle it is to get hair colored regularly, saying, “That’s why I didn’t want to do it again,” she said. “So I go to get it colored, sit in the chair for two and half hours and the color wasn’t right. So then I go back the next day, another two and a half hours.” Not to mention, she pointed out how crazy it is that it took five hours to color her incredible short ‘do.

So she teased that maybe a wig was the answer. From there, the blonde beauty hit up a local L.A. wig store to find the best fit for her. Although there was an actual hairpiece called “The Ellen,” she still wasn’t able to find the right one.

It must be tricky to replicate an iconic hairstyle — even for the icon herself.

