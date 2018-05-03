Ever wish you could brush your teeth after a cup of coffee at the office but don’t want to carry around a toothbrush and toothpaste? Well, Ellen Pompeo has a genius hack for that. The Grey’s Anatomy star, who further cemented her ultimate #girlboss status after negotiating a $20 million salary with ABC last year, sat down with Us to talk about her partnership with Young Living Essential Oils and share some of her favorite beauty and wellness tips. Watch the video above for all her secrets, and read below for a few highlights!

In addition to being the highest paid woman on TV, Ellen is a director, producer and mom of three — and constantly on the go. While she doesn’t devote much time to worrying about hair, makeup or fashion trends, there are a few things she never leaves home without: her Young Living Essential Oils, coconut oil and breath mints.

Red Carpet Styling Hacks You Can Use for Nip Slips and Stains IRL

“I have a little jar of coconut oil and essential oils because my skin is always soft and I smell good,” she joked. “And breath mints — you need breath mints too.”

13 Beauty Hacks From Instagram That Actually Work

While breath mints can get the job done, Ellen’s has an even better beauty hack for dealing with her oral health.

“Peppermint essential oil is a really good, if you don’t want to carry, like, toothpaste around,” she shared. “A couple little drops of peppermint oil on your tongue is a great breath freshener.”

Pregnant Jessica Alba Reveals Her Bedtime Routine: Steal Her Free Sleep Hacks

On the fashion front, the actress admitted that she doesn’t really concern herself with what’s “in” or “out,” but that doesn’t mean she has fully embraced the athleisure trend.

“I have three kids, and I have a full-time job, so I have no idea what the trends are,” she said. “[But] I have to say, I’m super into the sportswear sneaker thing. I’m all about the sneakers.”

Preach, girl!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!