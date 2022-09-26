New season, new ‘do! Emily in Paris is coming back with a bang … literally.

The hit Netflix series released the highly anticipated trailer for season 3 on Saturday, September 24, and Lily Collins‘ titular character Emily Cooper debuted a bold makeover. In the teaser, Emily is seen standing in front of a bathroom mirror with a pair of scissors in her hand. “It’s Paris,” she said before cutting her brunette locks into choppy bangs. “Emily, no!” her roommate, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), said after catching her in the act.

“They’re just bangs! Sometimes people cut their bangs when everything’s fine!” Emily said later in the trailer when questioned about her look by her on-off love interest, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Fans, however, were quick to point out that everything isn’t fine. “Okay so, Emily in Paris gave herself crisis bangs,” one fan wrote via Twitter. A second viewer tweeted: “Oh no Emily in Paris cut her hair in bangs she is going through it. Oh no girlie!”

Season 3 is expected to be quite the roller-coaster for Emily. The second installment ended with the marketing executive having to make a difficult decision: stay in Paris or go back to Chicago. She found herself torn after her boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), decided to leave Savoir/Gilbert Group to start her own company — and she asked Emily to join her. Emily has also been offered a promotion back in the U.S.

Additionally, Emily’s romantic life is in chaos as she isn’t sure if she wants to drop everything for Gabriel or stay in her stable relationship with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). (Emily unintentionally fell in love with the hunky chef before finding out that he was dating her friend Camille (Camille Razat). She later met Alfie, a British banker while talking French lessons.)

“This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make,” Emily said in the teaser, hinting at her next chapter. “This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make. This is just something that I have to do …”

The show’s creator, Darren Star, explained that Emily’s future remains uncertain, telling TV Line in December 2021, “She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why. That’s what season 3 is going to be about.”

He added: “When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well.”

Season 3 of Emily Paris premieres on Netflix on December 21.