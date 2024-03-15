Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emma Hernan inspired Us with her recent take on the headband trend!

No stranger to a bold and glamorous look, the empanada entrepreneur was spotted out in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 14, filming the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset. Serving up classic beauty, Hernan wore a tweed mini dress, paired with pumps, a shoulder bag and pearl earrings. And while we adore her whole outfit (so springy!), we couldn’t help but notice Hernan’s black leather headband — reminding Us how incredibly chic the style is.

The headband perfectly aligns with the quiet luxury trend, which still has a hold on many of our closets today. After all, we haven’t forgotten about the numerous times Sofia Richie Grainge and Jennifer Lawrence rocked the style, which instantly made it to our mood boards. Though their takes on the trend are likely on the pricey side, we found a lookalike that’s only $8 on Amazon. Get in on the action below!

Emma Hernan is seen on March 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Get the Loneedy 1.7-Inch Leather Padded Headband for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Loneedy 1.7-Inch Leather Padded Headband will give your look the same sleek, slicked-back aesthetic as it did for Hernan, Richie Grainge and Lawrence — without the designer price tag. Not only that, but it’s also incredibly practical for days you just don’t want to deal with hair falling in your face. Similar to Hernan’s, the headband is 1.7-inches wide, has a sleek leather material and is slightly padded for a little extra drama.

The headband has a no-slip design so you won’t have to worry about readjusting throughout the day, as it will be comfortable on the head. And if you end up loving it, you can buy it in more colors — it comes in several fabulous choices such as white, green, yellow and lilac.

Beloved by shoppers, it’s racked up a few hundred five-star ratings with one shopper saying that it’s “the perfect size for a trendy look without being overwhelming.”

“It was also super comfortable,” they said. “And the yellow color was a true match to the picture.”

Want to give a few more styles a look before committing to that “Add to Cart” button? Find your new favorite option by checking out other headbands that stood out to Us below!

Shop more black headbands we love:

Not your style? Explore more headbands here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more fabulous finds!