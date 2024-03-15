8 Deals to Shop During the Saks Fifth Avenue First Look Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is a time of reinvention — and serious cleaning. If your closet needs tidying or shuffling around, now is the time to start preparing. Whether you require flouncy blouses or breathable skirts, you can find a deal on all of your new-season needs. Saks Fifth Avenue is one of the premier destinations for luxury clothing and accessories — and right now, the iconic department store is having a First Look Sale that offers up to 25% off of their most popular items.

Featuring sleek dresses and decadent heels, the Saks Fifth Avenue First Look Sale has something for every shopper. We rounded up eight deals to snag during the Saks Fifth Avenue Sale so you can step into spring in style. Read on to see our picks!

Tory Burch Miller Metal Double T Soft Sandals

These soft sandals have a classic silhouette and shape that you’ll wear throughout spring and summer — originally $248, now just $186!

Staud Valerie Shearling Shoulder Bag

This shearling shoulder bag from Staud is super chic and functional — originally $450, now just $315!

COACH Laurence 89MM Suede Sandals

Throw on these suede sandals with a frilly dress or a flouncy skirt for a versatile, weather-appropriate look — originally $225, now just $158!

Kate Spade New York Marabou 75MM Glitter Pumps

Aren’t these glitter pumps the cutest thing you’ve ever seen? This pair has an adorable feather ball on the front toe for an extra pop — originally $268, now just $188!

Tory Burch McGraw Metallic Leather Bucket Bag

If you like flashy purses that can tote all your necessities, this metallic leather bucket bag is right up your alley — was $348, now just $244!

Rebecca Minkoff Embellished Leather Crossbody Bag

This embellished leather crossbody bag will add a fun touch to your attire without commanding too much attention — was $348, now just $174!

Kobi Halperin Meridian Milano Twill Sleeveless Sheath Dress

This sleeveless sheath dress is ideal for formal or informal gatherings — was $298, now just $224!

Ser.o.ya Rosalina Rib Knit Set Dress

If you need an edgy vibe for date night, this daring rib knit dress will help you nail it — was $378, now just $248!