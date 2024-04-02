Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian go way back.

Before starring alongside each other on American Horror Story: Delicate, Roberts, 33, revealed she used to shop at Kardashian’s Dash boutique.

“Kim and I both grew up in Calabasas, California, and when I was a teenager, I used to shop at her and her sisters’ store, Dash. They were all working there at the time, before the show, and I would shop there and chat with them,” Roberts said during a Monday, April 1, appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “So when we were on the show [now], I’m like, ‘Wow, from Calabasas to here.’”

Kim, 43, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian founded the brick and mortar location in 2006. When their first reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, aired in October 2007, they decided to expand the shop to Miami, New York City and the Hamptons. (The openings were filmed for a series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoffs.)

Kim announced in April 2018 that Dash was closing for good after 12 years.

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families,” Kim wrote via Instagram at the time. “We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories — and we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!” Kim said at the time.

Related: Everything to Know About ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Starring Kim Kardashi... American Horror Story has landed its share of A-list guest actors over the years — Lady Gaga and Stevie Nicks, for example — but few have made as many headlines as the upcoming 12th season’s star: Kim Kardashian. AHS cocreator Ryan Murphy announced the news in April, sending fans into a tailspin. Some were pleased […]

Since Dash shut its doors, Kim has been busy with Skims, SKKN by Kim, her private equity firm SKKY Partners, and of course, acting.

In Delicate, Kim plays Siobhan Corbyn, the mysterious no-nonsense publicist of Roberts’ Anna Victoria. The series is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition and follows Anna who comes to believe that someone is going to great lengths to stop her from fulfilling her dream of getting pregnant. She eventually does get pregnant but then suffers a miscarriage. Anna, however, doesn’t think she really lost the baby.

Related: Spring TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Bridgerton, Vanderpump Villa and American Horror Story are just some of the shows TV fans can look forward to this spring. Fans of romance are already eagerly waiting for season 3 of Bridgerton to arrive on Netflix. Based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, every season of the regency series follows each Bridgerton […]

Part one of the series premiered in September 2023 with part two kicking off on Wednesday, April 3. It will air weekly on FX.

Earlier this year, Roberts gushed about working with Kim, telling Extra, “She’s amazing. She’s a pro. She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with, and she’s just chill. I love her so much.”