Kim Kardashian made just as big a splash behind the scenes of American Horror Story: Delicate as she did on screen.

“I mean, she’s amazing. She’s a pro,” Kardashian’s costar Emma Roberts gushed in an interview with Extra on Tuesday, January 23. “She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with, and she’s just chill. I love her so much.”

Kardashian, 43, stars as Siobhan Corbyn, the best friend and publicist of Roberts’ Anna Victoria Alcott, on season 12 of the FX horror anthology. The season follows Anna, an actress whose career takes off at the same time she learns she is pregnant. Rather than bask in her pregnancy bliss, Anna fears something evil is conspiring to prevent her dreams of motherhood from coming true.

Last month, Roberts praised series cocreator Ryan Murphy for casting Kardashian in the new season, which returns for its second half this year. “When Ryan called me and said, ‘Kim Kardashian is playing your publicist,’ I was like, ‘You just surpassed genius status,’” the actress shared in a December 2023 Grazia USA cover story. “I just thought it was so brilliant.”

Roberts went on to note that it’s Murphy’s “gift” to “[see] things in people that they don’t necessarily see in themselves and putting them in roles that no one else would put them in,” adding, “He did that for me, and he did that for Kim this season in such a smart way.”

Kardashian was announced to be joining the season 12 cast of AHS in April 2023. “Kim is really excited for such an amazing opportunity to be cast in AHS. It really is an honor particularly because she’s working alongside some of the most talented people in one of the most iconic franchises,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She was a bit nervous to take on such an important project, [but] she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up.”

The Kardashians star made her AHS debut on the show’s September 2023 season premiere, during which she uttered an NSFW first line. “Then tell the Daniels to suck my c—t. She’s not missing a press day for a f—king commercial shoot,” Siobhan declared before turning her attention to Anna, stating, “It is exhausting being better than everyone.”

Kardashian has gone on to say more outrageous lines through the first half of AHS: Delicate, including one that poked fun at Don’t Worry Darling’s infamous 2022 press tour drama. “We are going to pull a Wilde card. As in Olivia Wilde,” Siobhan told Anna after she fainted during an awards show. “Don’t mention what happened and wait until everyone forgets slash low-key gaslight the people that do ask and make them think that they’re the problem. Because, you know, sexism.”

While fans wait for new AHS: Delicate episodes to premiere, Kardashian has already booked a handful of new acting gigs. Netflix confirmed in November 2023 that Kardashian will produce and star in a female-centric comedy film titled The 5th Wheel. One month later, it was revealed that Kardashian will team up with Murphy, 58, for a new Hulu legal drama, on which she will star and executive produce.