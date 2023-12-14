American Horror Story viewers were very pleasantly surprised by Kim Kardashian‘s performance on the show — and so was her costar Emma Roberts.

“When Ryan [Murphy] called me and said, ‘Kim Kardashian is playing your publicist,’ I was like, ‘You just surpassed genius status,’” Roberts, 32, recalled in a cover story for Grazia USA, which was published on Monday, December 11. “I just thought it was so brilliant.”

Roberts praised the show’s creator, 58, for believing in Kardashian’s potential as an actress, adding, “That’s Ryan’s gift: seeing things in people that they don’t necessarily see in themselves and putting them in roles that no one else would put them in. He did that for me, and he did that for Kim this season in such a smart way.”

Based on Danielle Valentine‘s book Delicate Condition, season 12 follows an actress named Anna (Roberts) as she tries to expand her family. However, the road to motherhood is far from easy as spooky things start to occur, making Anna question whether there are people who want to prevent her from having a child.

When news broke in April that Kardashian, 43, was joining the FX series as Anna’s publicist, Siobhan, some fans were skeptical about whether she was right for the role due to her lack of acting experience. (The reality star has made brief cameos in Disaster Movie, Last Man Standing, Drop Dead Diva and PAW Patrol: The Movie in the past.)

Kardashian, however, put in the work to prepare for the opportunity.

“I am, of course [taking classes],” she told Variety that same month. “You know, it’s a challenge [but] I like to challenge myself. We start shooting my stuff later this month but production [has] already started and I’m so excited. I can’t [say too much] but I’m excited. I think it’s really fun to step outside your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

As the cast filmed the first part of the season, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian was loving her time on set, saying, “This project has been months and months in the works, and Kim was ecstatic to finally start filming last month. This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product.”

The insider also highlighted the bond Kardashian formed with her costars.

“Emma [Roberts] has been incredible to work with and they get along really well. Of course, Kim is loving this entire experience, but she also can’t wait to reveal the incredible wardrobe,” the source continued. “She is taking this very seriously and although she’s been a bit nervous because she really wants to nail her performance, all the cast and crew have been incredibly welcoming and a pleasure to work with.”

It didn’t take long for Kardashian’s performance to satisfy viewers once FX started airing episodes in September. Kardashian’s dialogue specifically has been labeled iconic because of how well she delivered the NSFW lines.

“Then tell the Daniels to suck my c—t. She’s not missing a press day for a f—king commercial shoot,” Kardashian’s character said during the season premiere. “It is exhausting being better than everyone.”

In another scene, Kardashian’s character comforted Roberts’ Anna after a home intruder scared her, saying, “What happened to you the other night was f—ked. But I need you to get it together. Do you know how hard my staff has worked for you? How many blowjobs were collectively given for you to even be considered? Derek’s jaw will probably never recover, but he knows how crucial these Gotham Awards are for your entire career’s trajectory.”