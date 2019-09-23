



Kristin Cavallari knows how to rock a red carpet. So how does she do it? Her makeup artist Ash Holms gave Stylish an exclusive behind-the-scenes scoop on how the former Hills star prepped for the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, including one ritual she always does before a red carpet.

Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles!

“Before every red carpet I always have Kristin get an IV vitamin drip from Dripology,” Holms told Us. “The beauty drip keeps her skin glowing, closes pores and diminishes fine lines. It’s the best way to prep before a red carpet.” With this year’s Emmy makeup focused on a glowing, bronzy complexion, this step was crucial.

While the whole process always takes about two hours from hair to makeup to styling, for this year’s skin-focused look, Holms began by prepping the skin with Cover FX Aquamarine Crystal-Infused Elixir Spray. “Start off by misting the arms, chest and face to get skin looking hydrated,” she said. “And to help his lock in skin’s moisture before using primer and foundation.”

The Best Beauty Looks on the 2019 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

She used Cover FX Water Cloud Primer and Power Play Foundation, then added a dewy texture by applying the brand’s Custom Enhancer Drops to the tops of cheeks. To blend it in for a glow-from-within finish, she tapped it dry with the pads of her fingers.

When it came to adding a few key touches to the complexion, Ash swept a sheer amount of the Monochromatic Bronzer Duo around the perimeter of the forehead and down, “to make skin look airbrushed. As for the blush, she kept it simple applying Monochromatic Blush Duo to the apples of the cheeks.

“I always like to remind myself that less is more for carpet skin,” Ash said. “My goal is always to make Kristin look like the best version of herself and never overdone on the face. It always photographs better when the skin still looks like skin and not overly matte or dewy.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!