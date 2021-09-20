Everyone’s buzzing about Kaley Cuoco! The Flight Attendant star owned the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, wearing a neon Vera Wang gown that stood out among the rest.

But besides her killer style moment, the 35-year-old actress also looked positively flawless with the help of her trusty glam squad. Want the deets? Us Weekly’s Stylish breaks down everything you need to know about her hair, skin and makeup, below.

When it came to hair, the actress turned to stylist Christine Symonds for a simply stunning ponytail that emphasized her unbelievable bangs. And lucky for Us, Symonds served up the full breakdown.

“I prepped Kaley’s hair with Clairol Shimmer Lights Thermal Shine Spray ($10) and the Clariol Shimmer Lights Leave-In Styling Treatment ($12),” she shared with Stylish. “I then blow dried the hair and set with clips to create volume and movement.”

To bulk up the ponytail for a Rapunzel-worthy style, she reached for a row of Hidden Crown Seamless Hair Clip-in Extensions. “I pulled out a few pieces around the face to soften the look and frame her face with her fringe,” she added.

As for skin, makeup artist Jamie Greenberg prepped Cuoco’s undereyes by having her wear the CurrentBody Skin Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Mask ($125) while she applied body makeup to the TV star.

“The CurrentBody Skin Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask by Dr. Harris is magical!,” says Greenberg. “It’s like you’re replacing Xanax and Botox with one mask. It relaxes you and your wrinkles!”

Next up: makeup. “To complement Kaley’s show-stopping Vera Wang dress, we kept her makeup look soft and subtle,” explains greenberg. “Charlotte Tilbury’s Super Nudes collection helped to bring Kaley’s natural beauty to life with a lit-from-within complexion, sultry eyes, and a naturally-pigmented nude lip.”

A few of the products the pro used include the TikTok-famous Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44), Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara ($29), Super Nudes Face Palette in Nudegasm ($75), Legendary Brows in Taupe ($23) and Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk ($22).

The finished result? A look that beautifully accentuated the star’s features, while complementing that unforgettable gown.

While the hair, makeup and dress alone would have easily landed her on Us Weekly’s best dressed list, Cuoco served up an extra dose of fabulous fashion when it came to her accessories. She paired her neon yellow gown with Le Silla shoes and an Edie Parker clutch.

As for her bling? Cuoco was frosted with more than 40 carats of diamonds thanks to De Beers. The star of the show was undoubtedly the Aria High Jewelry Bracelet, which was made up of 34.61-carats. Add a set of earrings with a weight of 4.21-carats, an eternity band worth 2-carats and a ring with 1.67-carats, and there’s no question that the actress was dazzling.