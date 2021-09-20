The 2021 Emmy Awards may be coming to a close, but that sure doesn’t mean anyone’s going to stop talking about them anytime soon. On Sunday, September 19, the biggest names in TV flocked to the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, glammed up and dressed in their designer best.

There’s no doubt that stars brought their fashion A-game and left Us feeling borderline emotional over their looks. Take, for example, Elizabeth Olsen’s fabulous ivory caftan gown. The Row number was designed by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley. Does it get any sweeter than that?

And, of course, that’s just one of the many celebs who walked the red carpet, slaying in designers like Dior, Versace, and Chloé, among others. Sarah Paulson, Mandy Moore, and Cynthia Erivo area high up on the list of ensembles we’ll be thinking about until further notice.

As fabulous as everyone looked, five stars’ gowns stood out among the rest, landing them a spot on Us Weekly Stylish’s Emmys best dressed list. Those who made the cut? Kaley Cuoco, Yara Shahidi, Keri Russell, MJ Rodriguez and Anya Taylor-Joy.



Be sure to watch the video above for a recap of the top five looks of the night and keep scrolling for more details.

5) Cuoco looked positively radiant on the red carpet in a custom neon Vera Wang gown teamed with matching Le Silla heels, De Beers jewels and an Edie Parker clutch.

4) A goddess in green! Shahidi stunned in an off-the-shoulder Dior gown which she accessorized with Christian Louboutin pumps and a three-strand Cartier necklace.

3) Russell was impossible to miss on the red carpet in a breathtaking Zuhair Murad Couture gown decorated in feather trim and glittery embellishments.

2) Rodriguez turned heads in an Atelier Versace gown, which she reportedly sketched herself. She paired the leggy number with matching heels and a diamond choker necklace.

1) Drumroll, please! Best dressed of the night goes to Taylor-Joy, who slayed in a cream and yellow Chrisitan Dior Haute Couture gown with Tiffany & Co. jewels.