Can you take years of aging off your body without the stitches and pain of plastic surgery? I’d heard about a new procedure that promised to do just that—and naturally, I was intrigued.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

EmTone is a non-invasive, FDA-approved procedure that uses radio frequency and sound waves to tighten and tone skin, remove cellulite, and improve skin laxity, without any incisions, scars, or recovery time. But I’m a newcomer to any kind of procedure, so decided to consult a professional before pulling the trigger. I made an appointment with Dr. Arash Akhavan, founder of the Dermatology and Laser Group in New York City in February. Over the phone, he learned a little about me and thought I’d be a good candidate. So I headed to his office to see if the procedure was too good to be true.

A few details about me: I’m A 33-year-old man and, for the most part, live a healthy and balanced lifestyle. I eat salads for lunch. I try to avoid excess sugar and processed foods. I even work out with a personal trainer. That said, I’m far from perfect. I love a boozy night out followed by a New York slice or two (sometimes three!) of pizza. I may not seem like an obvious skin tightening or body contouring candidate to you, but with weight fluctuation, gravity, and well, just natural aging, the reality of life in my thirties has started to settle in. And while I don’t always look forward to physical activity (does anyone?) know that as I get older, the battle against unwanted lumps, bumps and sagging skin will only get more difficult. So I was curious about trying EmTone to tighten up the skin around my abdomen. But if I’m being honest, I had a bit of hesitation. Would it hurt? Or worse, would I go through with the treatments, and then not like the results? I headed to Dr. Akhavan’s office to learn more.