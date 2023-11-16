Eva Longoria isn’t a regular mom — she’s a cool mom with a flawless makeup routine.

Longoria, 48, shared her step-by-step beauty regimen during an episode of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” YouTube series on Thursday, November 16.

Before starting her routine, she gave viewers a heads up, “My everyday makeup look may be a lot for some of you because I’m Latina. I wear a full face of makeup every day.” In the clip, she wore her brunette locks parted down the middle styled in a slicked-back bun, which she said was inspired by Sofia Richie’s hair tutorial.

First, she applied the L’Oréal Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum to her face for “plumping, refreshing [and] filling in those fine lines.”

Next, she used the Augustinus Bader Face Oil and Rich Cream to moisturize her skin. The Desperate Housewives alum massaged the products onto her face using the Facify Beauty Wand. “I love taking care of my skin,” she said. “I feel like I’m pampering myself every day in my bathroom.”

To conclude her skincare routine, Longoria used the L’Oréal Revitalift Eye Serum and the Augustinus Bader Eye Patches. While letting the patches absorb into her skin, she rubbed jasmine oil onto her chest as she told herself daily affirmations including “be the light today.”

Afterward, Longoria kicked off her makeup routine by applying an all-over skin tint.

She then applied concealer to her forehead and eyelids before going in with the Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette.

“For my everyday look, I kinda go super light,” she said while patting a “nudey brown” shade all over her eyelids. She also made her brow bone “pop” with a sparkly shade from the palette.

Longoria later applied a nude color and blended it all together using a fluffy brush.

“I grew up as the ugly duckling in my family because my sisters are blonde, hazel eyes, light skinned and I came out [with] black hair, dark skin, black eyes.” Longoria explained that “although it’s a term of endearment,” she was called the Spanish translation of “ugly dark one” growing up.

“I blossomed really late,” she continued, explaining “beauty wasn’t my thing. I was like, ‘Got it. I’m not beautiful, I’m gonna be smart. I’m gonna be funny and I think that’s why I became an actor. I kinda still don’t [identify as beautiful.]”

Longoria completed her eye look with an orange shimmery shade on her lids and Victoria Beckham’s Satin Kajal Liner in her lash line.

Moving onto eyebrows, she used a Huda Beauty brow pencil to outline her strands and fill them in.

Longoria explained that although she didn’t have acne growing up, “I had a lot of skin discoloration when I was pregnant.” She added, “I had a raccoon mask and a mustache. I used to wear a lot of foundation”

Next, she applied a concealer under her eyes, below her nostrils, on her chin and forehead and a bit on her cheeks before using a Makeup by Mario contour pallet to carve out her cheekbones and add dimension back to her face.

“I have chosen to do this video before I’m picking up my son from school,” Longoria said through laughter. “So I am gonna show up as the hottest mom out there.

Before lining her lips, she applied blush, highlighter and powder.

Finally, Longoria reached for her falsies. “Life is more fun with lashes,” she gushed. She applied individual false eyelashes to complete her look.

“I have to go pick up my son, lookin’ fly. All the moms are gonna be jealous,” she joked.

Longoria shares son Santiago, 5, with husband José Bastón.