Sofia Richie finally shared how to achieve her signature slicked-back bun.

Richie, 25, took to TikTok on Saturday, September 2, to give fans the tutorial, which she called her “lazy girl hairstyle” — even though everyone thinks it’s “chic.”

Richie kicked off the demonstration with wet hair, spraying her strands with Unite’s Detangling Spray. She then parted her locks down the middle. “It really doesn’t matter what products you have … I can pretty much do this hairstyle with any product,” she assured. “For me, I need an oil and Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion, but most importantly, any hair mask.” As Richie applied the mask, she reflected on her hair journey. She shared that during the COVID-19 lockdown, her hair was damaged due to “bleaching” but has since grown “lusciously” thanks to the mask.

Richie finished lathering the product through her mane and took a comb to section off her two front pieces right behind her ear. She then pulled the strands aside to focus on the rest of her tresses.

“This is the moment when you decide where you want your bun to live,” she said while gathering her hair and twisting an elastic band around it. “Tonight, I decided I want a little bit of a higher bun.”

Richie again used the Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion to smooth her ponytail out and keep it in place all day. She then took her two front pieces down and combed the strands backwards. “I’m just going to brush this against my head as tight as I can,” she explained while adding the two pieces to the ponytail using additional ties.

Related: Sofia Richie's Style Evolution: From Party Girl to Timeless Glamour If you’re looking to enter a new era, Sofia Richie is all the inspiration you need. The model is a walking guide on how to revamp your style. When the socialite, who is the daughter of Grammy winner Lionel Richie, first emerged onto the scene in 2012 her aesthetic was undeniably edgy. She rocked loose-fitting […]

Richie then grabbed all of her hair and removed the elastics to make the bun less bulky. She twisted it around twice to form a stylish updo and secured the bun with a scrunchie. For finishing touches, Richie brushed away any flyaways, added one more pump of gel to secure her mane and spread oil across her roots to give it an “extra sleek shine.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Richie admitted that the ‘do is “a lot of steps,” but “I promise you it’s really not that hard. It’s very simple.”

Related: The Damp ‘Do! See Celebrities Rock the Wet Hair Trend: Pics Trendy tresses! Whether it’s a slicked back bun or a full head of product, the drenched ‘do never goes out of style. The wet look was popularized in the ‘50s when the grease coiffure debuted. Men polished their manes with product — and even though it left behind an oily appearance, it still became a […]

Although the bun may work for Richie, multiple hairstylists reacted to her social media post advising people not to try it out. One stylist, Taylor, who owns salon Made & Tailored, recreated the bun in a “safer way.” She recommended that fans instead do the coiffure on dry hair, because “it’s much less damaging.” She continued to follow the rest of Richie’s tutorial in her own viral TikTok but applied much less product to her strands.