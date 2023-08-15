Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever scrolled through Instagram wondering how all those girls get the perfect slicked-back bun? Whenever I’ve attempted this sleek hairstyle, my baby hairs stick out and my flyaways get frizzy! I once tried a wax stick that went viral on social media, but then I spent the next few showers trying to wash the greasy residue out of her hair. Hard pass! It wasn’t until I heard about this new styling stick that I finally figured out how to tame my mane!

Leave it to TikTok to influence Us yet again with a game-changing hair hack! This time, it’s the Utena Matomage Hair Styling Stick for fixing flyaways. This compact wax stick allows you to smooth unruly hairs without getting your hands sticky. And unlike other options on the market, this beauty buy won’t add a layer of grease to your locks! Small enough to throw into your purse, this styling stick is ideal for on-the-go touch-ups.

Keep scrolling to shop your new hair holy grail!

Get the Utena Matomage Hair Styling Stick for just $9 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

I’m so happy I discovered the Utena Matomage Hair Styling Stick! Just the other night, I brought mine out with me so I could keep my ponytail in place with all the humidity. I’ve never been able to carry hairsprays or gels in my bag, but this styling stick is the perfect size! And the lightweight formula won’t weigh down your hair.

A slicked-back bun or ponytail is the easiest way to make your dirty hair seem chic. Just add some gold hoops, and you’ve got yourself the go-to off-duty model look!

You won’t be able to find this styling stick at your local drugstore! It’s a hidden gem on sale now at Amazon. Just read what reviewers have to say about this beauty bargain!

“This thing is magic for fine-haired people who don’t want to miss with gel or hairspray!”

“Love this product! It fits easily in a small purse and is great for taming flyaway hair and frizz. Holds up well during the gym also.”

“This product is amazing, super easy to use and small enough to bring anywhere. I just apply it to where I want my hair to lay flat and it does the job. Not too heavy feeling and I had no residue issues.”

Whether you’re hitting the gym or the club, this hair styling stick will keep your locks locked down — period.

