Sofia Richie’s style evolution is deeper than one might think.

“The evolution that I personally wanted to have with my style — that has been a focus for me for the past two years,” Richie, 24, said in an interview with Town & Country published on Tuesday, August 15.

Richie is aware that her current wardrobe — which is filled with tweed dresses, fluted jackets, glossy pumps and several Hermès handbags — is a bit different from the figure-hugging and skin-baring ensembles she sported a few years ago.

“I thought about what makes me feel the most confident in myself as a woman,” she told Town & Country. “And when I dressed a bit more sophisticated was when I felt the most empowered, so I embraced that.”

Richie’s fashion epiphany has since influenced many — especially after she married husband Elliot Grainge in a stately Chanel gown at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on April 22. She was quickly hailed the leader of the “quiet luxury” movement, prompting fashionistas to align themselves with her sense of style. “It was a bit shocking, the fact that a new generation would be interested in dressing that way,” she told Town & Country.

Richie isn’t letting her influence go to waste either. Last month, she revealed in an interview with Vogue that she is launching her own 80-piece clothing line that will “bring out how I feel the most comfortable dressing.”

In an August 2 interview with WhoWhatWear, Richie shared that her goals for the brand were inspired by the work sister Nicole Richie has put toward her own label, House of Harlow.

“I’ve watched Nicole design for years,” Sofia told the publication. “It has definitely been inspiring for me. I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot. We don’t need to be people that just throw our names on things. We can be passionate and be involved.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She continued, “The aesthetic is very my vibe. I made sure, trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic I’ve been wearing. It’s 100 percent me.”

Sofia is bringing her fashion dreams to life with “our designer Cass” who she said is “brilliant.”

Sofia added, “It was kind of the same vibe as when I started putting together wedding looks with [my stylist] Liat [Baruch]. I had Cass come to my house, and we sat in my backyard in sweatpants. We started with things in life that inspire us. For me, it was art and music. We built this whole story based on things that inspire us.”