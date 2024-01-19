Eva Longoria is reflecting on her early 2000s skin-baring fashion.

“Why why was I hung up on showing my stomach on red carpets??!” Longoria, 48, wrote alongside a series of throwback photos via Instagram on Thursday, January 18.

In the first snap — taken from the 2001 premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — Longoria left little to the imagination, going topless underneath a caramel-colored leather jacket. She wore the outerwear open, exposing her abs and cleavage. Longoria paired the piece with coordinating patchwork pants and sandal heels. She accessorized with a feathered necklace and wore her hair loose and parted down the middle. In the second photo, Longoria attended a Maxim event in a knit bralette and a beige pencil skirt.

The last shot showed Longoria at Disneyland in 2004, rocking a rouched pink and green crop top teamed with low-rise boot-cut jeans and a skinny fuchsia belt. She topped the look off with thong sandals and dangling earrings.

Longoria’s followers praised the slideshow, with one fan gushing, “Sis, if I’d ever had that stomach, I would have shown up with two coconuts and a fig leaf.” Others compared her looks to her Desperate Housewives character, Gaby. “It wasn’t you! It was Gaby” a second social media user gushed as a third added, “This is so Gaby.”

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Take the Golden Globes in Los […]

Gaby was known for her flirty outfits, which included vibrant mini dresses, ruffled skirts and plunging halter tops. Longoria portrayed Gaby throughout the series’ 8 season run from 2004 to 2012.

While Longoria’s days of flashing her abs may be long gone, the actress still favors figure-flaunting ensembles.

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 Governors Awards Fan-favorite stars are keeping their feet on the gas pedal this awards season. Just days after the 81st annual Golden Globes, the biggest names in Hollywood got glammed up again for the 2024 Governors Awards on Tuesday, January 9. The annual event — which celebrates awards conferred by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and […]

Earlier this month, Longoria attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival in an embroidered naked dress that showed off her legs and bum. She also showed skin in a sparkly green backless dress at the Governors Awards on January 9.