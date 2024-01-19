Eva Longoria is reflecting on her early 2000s skin-baring fashion.
“Why why was I hung up on showing my stomach on red carpets??!” Longoria, 48, wrote alongside a series of throwback photos via Instagram on Thursday, January 18.
In the first snap — taken from the 2001 premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — Longoria left little to the imagination, going topless underneath a caramel-colored leather jacket. She wore the outerwear open, exposing her abs and cleavage. Longoria paired the piece with coordinating patchwork pants and sandal heels. She accessorized with a feathered necklace and wore her hair loose and parted down the middle. In the second photo, Longoria attended a Maxim event in a knit bralette and a beige pencil skirt.
The last shot showed Longoria at Disneyland in 2004, rocking a rouched pink and green crop top teamed with low-rise boot-cut jeans and a skinny fuchsia belt. She topped the look off with thong sandals and dangling earrings.
Longoria’s followers praised the slideshow, with one fan gushing, “Sis, if I’d ever had that stomach, I would have shown up with two coconuts and a fig leaf.” Others compared her looks to her Desperate Housewives character, Gaby. “It wasn’t you! It was Gaby” a second social media user gushed as a third added, “This is so Gaby.”
Gaby was known for her flirty outfits, which included vibrant mini dresses, ruffled skirts and plunging halter tops. Longoria portrayed Gaby throughout the series’ 8 season run from 2004 to 2012.
While Longoria’s days of flashing her abs may be long gone, the actress still favors figure-flaunting ensembles.
Earlier this month, Longoria attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival in an embroidered naked dress that showed off her legs and bum. She also showed skin in a sparkly green backless dress at the Governors Awards on January 9.