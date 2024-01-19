Your account
Eva Longoria Doesn’t Know Why She Was ‘Hung Up’ on Showing Her Stomach on Early 2000s Red Carpets

By
FEAT Eva Longoria on Showing Her Stomach in Early 200
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Eva Longoria is reflecting on her early 2000s skin-baring fashion. 

“Why why was I hung up on showing my stomach on red carpets??!” Longoria, 48, wrote alongside a series of throwback photos via Instagram on Thursday, January 18. 

In the first snap — taken from the 2001 premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — Longoria left little to the imagination, going topless underneath a caramel-colored leather jacket. She wore the outerwear open, exposing her abs and cleavage. Longoria paired the piece with coordinating patchwork pants and sandal heels. She accessorized with a feathered necklace and wore her hair loose and parted down the middle. In the second photo, Longoria attended a Maxim event in a knit bralette and a beige pencil skirt. 

The last shot showed Longoria at Disneyland in 2004, rocking a rouched pink and green crop top teamed with low-rise boot-cut jeans and a skinny fuchsia belt. She topped the look off with thong sandals and dangling earrings. 

Eva Longoria on Showing Her Stomach in Early 200
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Longoria’s followers praised the slideshow, with one fan gushing, “Sis, if I’d ever had that stomach, I would have shown up with two coconuts and a fig leaf.” Others compared her looks to her Desperate Housewives character, Gaby. “It wasn’t you! It was Gaby” a second social media user gushed as a third added, “This is so Gaby.”  

Gaby was known for her flirty outfits, which included vibrant mini dresses, ruffled skirts and plunging halter tops. Longoria portrayed Gaby throughout the series’ 8 season run from 2004 to 2012. 

Eva Longoria on Showing Her Stomach
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

While Longoria’s days of flashing her abs may be long gone, the actress still favors figure-flaunting ensembles.

Earlier this month, Longoria attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival in an embroidered naked dress that showed off her legs and bum. She also showed skin in a sparkly green backless dress at the Governors Awards on January 9.

Oscars 2023 Best Beauty gallery

Eva Longoria

