The hairy truth! Eva Mendes loves shaving her face.

The 49-year-old actress revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, June 6, that she relies on consistent dermaplaning (a minimally invasive procedure that shaves away the top layers of a person’s dermis) to keep her facial skin free of unwanted hair.

“Shaving my face,” Mendes captioned a slideshow of photos that documented the treatment. “I received a lot of comments on yesterday’s post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years … OK, I guess ‘dermaplaning’ is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!”

When a fan asked in the comments section how often Mendes gets the treatment, she hilariously replied: “I’m a beast, so I probably need every other day.”

The Florida native added: “My hair grows back if I get chills. Anyone else get that? I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone!”

Her followers applauded her honesty with one writing, “Same girl same.” A second fan wrote, “Oh I thought I was the only person this happened to!! Nice to know I’m not alone,” as a third added: “I truly thought I was the only one who has to shave my legs every day!”

In the snaps, an esthetician could be seen going to work on Mendes’ skin, giving her a dewy and clear glow. One day prior, the Training Day actress shared a video of the process, which also included a cooling face mask, at the medical spa Beauty Villa Vergara.

“Yes, I shaved my face,” Mendes wrote alongside the social media video. “Loving my day at the @beautyvillagevergara. Heaven! Once I arrived, I talked to the talented @marianalvergara about my current needs. We decided to start with dermaplaning, followed by her famous Diamond Peel, then some much needed oxygen and a relaxing sheet mask all while getting a much-needed pedicure.”

Mendes added: “Couldn’t leave without getting my hair done — the villa does it all!”

The Out of Time actress previously gushed over the clinic on Sunday, June 4, praising their “medical grade lymphatic drainage body work” and hair coloring services. “There’s no place like this,” Mendes said via Instagram.

In addition to sharing beauty secrets, the Cleaner actress often provides Us with major style inspiration on social media.

Last month, Mendes shared photos of herself rocking a T-shirt that featured her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, as Ken from his upcoming movie Barbie. “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” Mendes captioned the social media carousel.

The top included a graphic of a shirtless Gosling, 42, only wearing a denim vest. Above the shot read, “Barbie 2023. Ryan Gosling as Ken.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Mendes showed support for Gosling’s role.

In June 2022, Mendes revealed that she requested a specific souvenir from the Barbie set. “I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,’” Mendes said during an appearance on The Talk. “So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.” (Gosling donned Calvin Klein briefs in a promotional image released by Warner Bros. — that gave fans a first look at his character — last summer.)

Gosling stars alongside Margot Robbie (Barbie) in the Greta Gerwig-directed flick, which is set to debut on July 21.