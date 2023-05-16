All about her man! Eva Mendes is showing off her real-life Ken.

The 49-year-old Hitch star took to Instagram on Monday, May 15, to share photos of herself rocking a T-shirt that featured Gosling, 42, on it as Ken from his upcoming movie Barbie. “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” Mendes captioned the social media carousel.

The top included a graphic of a shirtless Gosling only wearing a denim vest. Above the shot read, “Barbie 2023. Ryan Gosling as Ken.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Mendes showed support for Gosling’s role. In June 2022, the Training Day star revealed that she requested a specific souvenir from the set.

“I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,’” Mendes said during an appearance on The Talk. “So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.” (Gosling donned Calvin Klein briefs in a promotional image released by Warner Bros. — that gave fans a first look at his character — last summer.)

In August 2022, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Gosling’s gig as Ken gave the couple an opportunity to spice up their romance.

“Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan takes on,” the insider said. “She finds it cute and charming that he’s playing the role of Ken … They were actually having fun role playing together after he went blond. They both got some good laughs.”

After more than 10 years together, the couple’s “chemistry and affection for each other is always off the charts,” per the source. (The ER alum and the Notebook actor have been dating since 2011 after connecting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, which premiered the following year. The pair share daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7.)

Gosling stars alongside Margot Robbie (Barbie) in the Greta Gerwig-directed flick, which is set to debut on July 21.

The duo opened up about the film in April while attending CinemaCon in Las Vegas. “[It’s a] huge and exciting opportunity — and a rare one,” Robbie, 32, told the crowd of playing the famous doll, per Variety. “Everyone knows Barbie, and she’s never been on the big screen.”

Gosling, for his part, admitted to being a bit nervous about taking on the portrayal of the plastic icon. “Up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within,” he said at the event. “I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. But Margot and Greta conjured it out of me.”

The Canadian actor added: “I think I finally knew what Dorothy [from the Wizard of Oz] felt like.”

Barbie also stars Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Emerald Fennell and more.