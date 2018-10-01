Fall is finally upon Us, which means it is the season for pumpkin spice lattes, chunky sweaters, booties and … bright green eyeshadow? Over the weekend, not one but two of our favorite stars rocked the granny smith apple-inspired hue, with Emma Stone sporting a winged-out lime shade at the New York Film Festival and Kaia Gerber wearing the ultimate sparkly statement eye at the Valentino spring-summer 2019 runway show in Paris. And while we don’t normally associate such vibrant tones with autumn, the ladies’ looks have Us green with envy.

For starters, Stone attended the NYFF premiere of her latest flick The Favourite on Friday, September 28, in a black and white Louis Vuitton mini, but it was her eye-catching beauty look that really got our attention. To complement the romantic rose-adorned ‘do the actress’ go-to hairstylist Mara Roszak created for the occasion, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin opted to make Stone’s hazel peepers pop with a citron hue. On Instagram, the pro shared that she was inspired by an April 1969 Harper’s Bazaar cover starring French actress Anouk Aimée.

Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2019: See All the Celeb Front Row and Street Style Fashion

“I was feeling a lot of things yesterday but neutral was NOT one of them,” Goodwin joked in her Insta caption breaking down the bold look. After prepping the complexion with the NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation in Gobi, she created that smoked-out eye with the trio of matte greens in the 12-pan Viseart Editorial Brights Eyeshadow Palette. After filling in the brows with the Kevyn Aucoin Precision Eyebrow Pencil in Warm Blonde, a coat of the new NARS Climax Mascara on the lashes ensured all the attention was squarely on those popping peepers.

Goodwin finished off the face with the NARS Audacious Lipstick in Raquel (a tawny rose) on the lips and cheeks and the Flesh Highlighting Balm in Startle (a creamy opalescent) on the high points for a bit of glow. A dusting of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Finish-Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder kept everything in place.

Kaia Gerber’s All-Time Best Runway Moments

When it came to Gerber’s high-fashion take on the green trend at Valentino on Sunday, September 30, the catwalk queen paired her colorfully pleated gown with a minimal beauty look (think: center-parted stands and a no-makeup makeup complexion) — save for the graphic Kelly green design around her eyes.

NYFW Spring-Summer 2019 Trends: 8 Hair and Makeup Ideas to Rock IRL

While the geometric look may be a little daring IRL, a dash of the sparkly shade along the lash line would be a more everyday way to get on board with the ultra-trendy shade.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!