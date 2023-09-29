Cara Delevingne got a new tattoo, and fans are wondering if the misspelling is intentional — or a typo.

Tattoo artist Matteo Nangeroni took to Instagram on Friday, September 29, to show off the actress’ new ink. In the image, Delevingne, 31, could be seen posing topless with one hand over her chest. She gazed into the camera while revealing the body art on her upper arm, which read, “Dormiveglia (n.) the place that stretches between sleeping and walking.”

Because dormiveglia translates from Italian to “half-asleep,” eagle-eyed fans began speculating if the art was meant to read as “waking” instead of “walking.”

“Was ‘walking’ instead of ‘waking’ a choice or a typo?” one person wrote via Instagram, while a second asked, “Shouldn’t that say sleeping and waking?”

When critics began questioning why Delevingne chose to pose topless for the snap, she quickly slammed the negative comments. “Just to be clear to everyone! I chose to take my bra off, the picture didn’t look good with my bra on,” she explained “I am a perfectionist especially when it comes to photography and I was trying to help make something beautiful. Everyone calm down please. Thank you.”

This isn’t Delevingne’s only piece of body art. In 2013, she showed off her first tattoo — a lion’s face on her knuckle representing her zodiac sign Leo. Three years later, she and Margot Robbie gave each other multiple smiley face tattoos on their toes while on set for their film Suicide Squad.

In July 2016, Robbie, 33, opened up about the ink while appearing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We did toemojis … where we’d tattoo the bottom of our toes with, like, little faces,” she shared. When Fallon, 49, asked Robbie if she was “licensed” to give others tattoos, she replied, “I don’t know what the rules are, but you can buy a tattoo gun on Ebay.”

Delevingne also has “Made in England,” and “Bacon” written on the bottom of her left foot. Her initials, “CJD,” are spelled out in cursive and can be seen on her right hand, she has stars surrounding her right ear, a diamond on her cartilage and more.

While each tattoo tells a story, Delevingne told Vogue in March about her plans to get some of her tattoos removed for a “fresh start.” She explained that when she was modeling in the 2010s, body art was prohibited as part of her “ modeling contract,” so she started getting tattoos to rebel.