Aliett Buttelman, the co-founder of Fazit Beauty, could not be more eleated about Taylor Swift wearing her glitter freckles.

Buttelman took to TikTok on Monday, October 7, to share her thoughts on Swift, 34, rocking the glittery freckles while supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game, against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the video, Buttelman, who co-founded Fazit Beauty with Nina LaBruna, sobbed and giggled while on the phone, sharing the good news. She wiped the tears of happiness from her eyes and beamed at the camera.

“When you find out Taylor Swift is wearing your glitter freckle brand at the Chiefs game,” Buttelman captioned the post. “POV you’re a small business female founder and @TaylorSwift is wearing your brand @Fazit glitter freckles Im DYING,” she continued.

Fans celebrated with Buttelman in the comments section, congratulating her on the “exciting moment.”

“Wait OMG, we’re screaming for you!!!✨,” the official PopFlex Active account wrote. (Swift, 34, also wore a lavender workout skirt from PopFlex Active while sharing moments from her life in April, making the garment go viral.)

More fans gushed that they followed in Swift’s sparkly steps and already ordered the freckles for her upcoming Eras Tour concerts.

Swift’s gold glam flecked across her nose and cheeks and featured dainty stars, making her shimmer in all the right spots. She was red-carpet-ready with the rest of her makeup, too, which included winged eyeliner and her signature red lip. (The Gold Glitter Makeup Freckles retail for $16 at FazitBeauty.com.)

Her blonde locks were twisted into a high ponytail with her bangs blown out over her forehead.

Swift teamed her hypnotizing freckles and bright eyes with a Vivienne Westwood Sunday Checked Draped Corset top (1,875) — equipped with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a draped fit — plus a matching Meghan Checked Mini Skirt ($1,010). She grounded the outfit with edgy platform leather Vivienne Westwood Grace Boots ($1,270) and gold jewelry by the designer, paired with the Cartier Agrafe Herringbone Twisted Necklace, Effy Jewelry ruby rings and the Jacquie Aiche Pear Ring for good measure.