Festival season has arrived, bringing with it some fun opportunities to show off your boho fashion sense. And who better to take notes from on the topic than Monica Rose, star stylist to stylish folks like Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell, Chanel Iman, Miranda Kerr, Sofia Richie, Megan Fox and more A-listers? That’s why we were excited to catch her on Wednesday, April 3, at the Beverly Center x Cal Mare Sun, Style and Spritzer event where she hosted a shopping experience to prep festival-goers for Coachella and revealed her must-haves and what to avoid bringing with you to the desert.

“Denim shorts are always a must for Coachella. They’re easy to wear and you can wear them in so many different ways,” she said. “Crochet is also going to be really big this year and I’ve been seeing a lot of crochet sets, dresses, shorts and tops. I also think neon will be pretty big because it has been recently along with the biker shorts trend and windbreaker jackets and bodysuits.”

If you’re one to stick to the classic-festival looks instead of what’s hot right now, Rose recommends rocking an oversized t-shirt or a laid-back dress paired with the perfect jewelry, hairstyles and bags. “A lot of people wear oversized t-shirts year after year because they’re easy and you can wear shorts under them or even bikini bottoms and add a cool fanny pack, braids and sunglasses,” she said. “You can also wear a very simple dress, but if you accessorize it the right way, you have a full on vibe. Accessories are always a big trend for Coachella because they pull your look together,” she explained.

And while that sounds manageable enough, there are some festival outfit mishaps Rose tries to avoid. “Be comfortable and don’t wear fussy fabrics or things that you’re going to be irritated by. I remember one year I thought this leather jacket with fringe was so cool, but I was burning up in it and I didn’t love my top underneath, so I had to keep wearing it and I was so frustrated,” she admitted. Another item to avoid? Uncomfortable shorts. “Make sure you have the right shorts on and something that feels good for your body type. I don’t like wearing certain cuts because they’re uncomfortable and since you’re walking around all day and it’s hot, you definitely want to make sure you’re wearing something that you’re gonna want to sit, stand and dance in. As for shoes, the same sentiment applies and the celeb stylist suggests leaving your heels at home. “I would say no heels and for the girls that only wear heels, sorry it’s not the right vibe!,” she dished.

No matter what you decide to wear, Rose’s key rule is to not take your looks too seriously. “I think what’s fun about Coachella is there really is no right or wrong. Everybody is expressing themselves and their individuality and what they’re into. There’s the bohemian girl that loves to be hippy and flowy and it works for her and then there’s the girl that’s more tomboy and she loves to wear combat boots with a rugby. …Be true to yourself and have fun with it, but take it up a notch.”

A key tip for enhancing your get-ups is giving those items in your closet that you have tucked away a second chance. “I go to clients’ houses and they’re like, ‘I have this, but I don’t know where I would ever wear it.’ And I’m like, ‘Save it for Coachella! That’s definitely a Coachella shirt! Where else would you wear that?’ So I think it’s about finding what you’re into and bringing out the pieces you’d never thought you’d wear.”

