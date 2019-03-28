We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty and style news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed influencer and branding expert Aliza Licht (the genius public relations maven behind the once-mystery Twitter account @dknyprgirl and author of the New York Times best-selling book Leave Your Mark) to dish her tricks for building a brand and reaching for personal and professional success. She also shared how having a signature beauty or style move plays into how people perceive you (we’re looking at you, Julia Roberts, wearing the pants on the red carpet!). Oh, and you’ll never guess who her unlikely inspiration was to start her notorious Twitter account (hello, #BronxZoosCobra!).

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Licht’s tips for how to follow your intuition and why sometimes the magic happens when you haven’t planned ahead — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

