



Gigi Hadid has no time for haters. After stepping out in stylish athleisure to do errands in NYC on Tuesday, November 5, trolls took to Twitter to criticize the look for not meeting their fashion standards.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

Many aggressive comments about Hadid’s outfit have since been deleted. Some questioned the whereabouts of one of her fashion stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, while others expressed their distaste for the casual outfit. Whatever the case, the older of the supermodel sisters noticed — and she didn’t let it slide.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

The specific outfit that sent social media into a fury was made up of leggings, a striped sweater, sneakers and a black puffer jacket.

In response to the comments about her streetwear, Hadid Tweeted, “U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It’s called stepping out to do one errand — not dressing for your approval. Your unrealistic expectations and petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently.”

The model continued, “Not just talking about this specific moment. You all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don’t. It’s about choice. I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments.”

Beyonce’s Pink Platforms, Taylor Swift’s Bow-Topped Pumps, More Celeb Shoes to Drool Over

The star’s Tweet has since been deleted, but she concluded with one final message about her style choices that remains on profile. “I like what I wear and wear it for that reason, concluded Hadid. “It’s not about a stylist, it’s how I’m choosing to express myself. Your opinion isn’t going to change that. Those of you who feel this way should focus your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace.”