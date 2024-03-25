Gigi Hadid is warming up the cold early spring weather with some fiery red shoes.

The 28-year-old model was photographed running errands in New York City on Sunday, March 24, in a double breasted navy wool coat and black leggings. She paired the neutral outfit with bright red Adidas sambas and a matching red cardigan or scarf that poked out from beneath her coat.

Hadid topped the look off with black oval sunglasses, a navy baseball cap, black leather gloves and a black mini purse.

She wore her hair down and sported minimal makeup for the casual weekend outing.

Related: Gigi Hadid's Best Runway Moments of All Time Gigi Hadid is the ultimate catwalk queen. While Hadid’s meteoric rise to the top of the fashion industry may seem like it happened overnight, she actually started working when she was just two years old, after being discovered by Guess’ Paul Maricano. After taking a break from the modeling industry, she returned in 2012 to […]

Hadid has been spotted wearing plenty of neutrals this month. Just one day prior, on Saturday, March 23, Hadid stepped out with boyfriend Bradley Cooper in beige checked trousers, which she teamed with a matching button down shirt, a black leather jacket and loafers.

On March 14, the model wore an all-black outfit consisting of leggings, a cozy sweater and matching blazer while out in the big apple. She accessorized this look with black chunky loafers, a mini top handle purse and dark sunglasses.

Despite Hadid’s latest tendency toward darker hues, her clothing line, Guest in Residence, is teeming with bright colors.

Related: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Timeline Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have made major headlines since kicking off their whirlwind romance in October 2023. The pair sparked dating rumors after they were photographed together in New York City. Despite their 20-year age difference, Hadid and Cooper “have a lot in common,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re both […]

While promoting its launch in September 2022, Hadid explained her thought process behind the vibrant designs to Elle.

“I think my intention with Guest in Residence is to be able to create pieces that are fun in their colorways but classic enough that they can transcend many generations and can be passed down,” she told the publication. “From me to my daughter, or me to my mom, or me to a friend of mine—it doesn’t really matter the age or the sex of the person, these are pieces, especially in the core collection, that can really take on anyone’s personal style.”