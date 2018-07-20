Actions speak louder than words — but you know what’s louder? Tribute jewelry. Let us explain: after many months of are-they-or-aren’t-they speculation as to the relationship status between supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Hadid effectively put all speculation to rest by wearing a pair of earrings.

On Wednesday, July 18, the supermodel was spotted out and about in NYC wearing the ultimate cool-girl outfit, with fashion plate-approved accessories du jour including flat Svelte Metals Amelia 2” hoops. The twist: upon further inspection, you can clearly see that the gold baubles have “gigi” engraved on one and “zayn” on the other. In other words, G and Z are a pair once more.

The look comes on the toes of months of rumors about the high-profile couple. Hadid and Malik split back in March after dating for a little more than two years. However, after appearing on each other’s social media frequently and being seen making public outings together a few months after their breakup, Zayn broke his silence on the matter telling fans, “We don’t need to put a label on it,” in essence adding fuel to the dating-fire by hinting that they had gotten back together.

And then, in early July, fans remarked that Zayn still wasn’t following Gigi on Instagram, with Hadid clapping back, “My eyes are tattooed on his chest, I don’t need his follow.” Mic drop.

If that didn’t provide the answer the dating speculation, perhaps these earrings will.

