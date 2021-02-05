Aww! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Got Matching Tattoos for Daughter Khai

Always together! Gigi Hadid has a piece of daughter Khai with her always thanks to a tiny tattoo she got after her daughter’s birth.

The model, 25, gave fans a glimpse at her sentimental ink in a Vogue video posted on Thursday, February 4. While showing off her post-pregnancy skincare routine, Hadid’s tiny tattoo was briefly visible on her bicep.

It appears to match the script tattoo boyfriend Zayn Malik got on his wrist, which says Khai’s name in Arabic. The 28-year-old “Better” singer’s ink, however, is much larger.

Malik first showed off his own tattoo tribute to his baby girl in a January 22 Instagram Live video — one day after Hadid revealed their daughter’s name in her Instagram bio.

Hadid gushed about Khai in her Thursday Vogue interview, revealing several previously unknown details about her only child and her birthing experience. She told the outlet she was in labor for 14 hours at her Pennsylvania home. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again,'” she shared.

Hadid added that she “probably looked crazy” throughout the delivery, telling Vogue, “I was an animal woman. … What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, OK, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do. I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that.”

Hadid and the former One Direction singer have yet to show Khai’s face on social media. They have each posted little bits of her on Instagram, however. On January 5, the California native posted a pic of her daughter gripping her pinky.

“My girl !” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Months earlier, in November 2020, Hadid posed with her head resting gently on top of her daughters. The photo cut off on her forehead, exposing only Khai’s hair. Hadid captioned the sweet mother-daughter snap with a series of emojis, including a butterfly, leaf, sun, ball of yarn and a pie.

The British musician, for his part, hasn’t posted a photo of Khai since she was born. He announced her arrival in September 2020 with a photo of her hand gripping his.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” he captioned the black and white photo. “To try and put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”