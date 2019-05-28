Just try not to shed a tear while you watch the latest Gillette ad.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, the razor company shared an advertisement on its Facebook page, which featured the transgender activist Samson Bonkeabantu Brown learning to how to shave for the first time with the help of his father.

Jason Momoa Shaved Off His Beard for the First Time in 7 Years … to Promote Canned Water

“I didn’t know there was a term for the type of person that I was. I went into my transition just wanting to be happy,” Brown said at the start of the heartwarming video. “I’m glad I’m at the point where I can shave.”

As he stands in front of a mirror with his dad, he repeats the directions his father gives him, moving up and down the face delicately and “never in a hurry.”

“Now, don’t be scared. Shaving is about being confident,” his dad says before he praises the young man for the job he’s doing.

In an Instagram post, the young activist explained how it felt to create the one minute video. “With the help of Gillette, I was able to share an important milestone in every man’s life with my father,” Bonkeabantu Brown wrote in the caption. “This moment overwhelmed me during filming and again today seeing the ad since it’s been launched.”

How DJ Kiddy Smile Broke the Cannes Red Carpet Dress Code — in the Fiercest Way Possible

He credits his dad as one of his “greatest supporters,” “encouraging me to be confident and live authentically as my best self.” However, he acknowledged that he knows this isn’t the case for everyone in his position. With this campaign he hopes to change that. “I am confident that this ad will encourage many of my trans siblings and fill them with the knowledge that our existence in this world can be filled with the love and support we deserve.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!