Gisele Bündchen’s got good jeans.

The 43-year-old supermodel has been named the face of denim brand Frame, unveiling the partnership via a sexy new ad campaign that highlights the label’s winter 2023 collection.

In shots taken by David Sims, Bündchen posed topless, wearing a pair of bell-bottom pants. In a different photo, she nailed the pantsless trend, donning only an oversized denim jacket. In other images, Bündchen looked fierce in a black leather vest teamed with tailored pants and platform shoes. She also modeled a cropped blazer and low-rise jeans.

Frame cofounder Erik Torstensson noted in a Thursday, October 12, press release that both Bundchen and the new line commemorate a “new era” for the clothing company.

“This is just not a new decade for Frame, it is a new era. Fall is a true representation of the creative vision we had for the brand when we started, and for me there can be no greater living icon in our campaign than Gisele,” Torstensson gushed. “She is an entrepreneur, a mother and an environmentally-focused individual, who embodies wellness and thoughtfulness with an incredible work ethic and effortless style.”

He added, “It’s an honor to work with her and a dream come true for the brand.”

The new capsule will be available beginning Thursday at Frame stores globally and at retailers including Net-A-Porter, Matches Fashion, MyTheresa, Neiman Marcus and more.

Bündchen’s latest gig comes amid the revival of her fashion career.

The Brazil native put work on pause in 2015 to focus on her growing family with then-husband Tom Brady. Following their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, Bündchen resumed her career.

In January, she was spotted on a set in Hollywood, Florida, rocking a hooded purple swimsuit. Since then, she’s appeared in ads for Colcci, Joias Vivara and Louis Vuitton. She’s also been featured on the covers of Elle France, Vanity Fair, British Vogue and V Magazine.

In May, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Bündchen is “excited for her future” despite being “sad” about her split from Brady, 46.

While Bündchen is moving forward with her life post-split, she and the retired football player are still in touch. She and Brady share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. (Brady is also the father of 16-year-old son Jack with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

“Gisele and Tom still communicate for the kids and have a good coparenting relationship,” the insider said.

At the time of their divorce announcement, Bündchen and Brady shared, “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”