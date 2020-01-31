Glow-Recipe-Is-Dropping-a-'To-All-the-Boys-I’ve-Loved'-Skincare-Set

Calling all To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before fans! Glow Recipe is teaming up with Netflix to release a limited-edition skincare set that you’ll definitely want to get your hands on.

On Friday, January 23, the brand announced the Glow Recipe x Netflix To All the Boys The Love Letter Set collaboration in celebration of the highly anticipated sequel To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You, which will be available to stream on Netflix Wednesday, February 12.

Housed in an exclusive see-through plastic pink pouch, the kit includes two of the brand’s bestsellers: the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist. The products’ packaging is getting a playful update as well! Both items will comes in bright magenta containers that feature doodles inspired by Lana Condor’s character Lara Jean’s scribbling.

“To All the Boys holds a special place in my heart because not only am I a huge fan of Lana but there were so many nostalgic parallels to my childhood upbringing in Korea,” Glow Recipe co-founder Sarah Lee told Us. “When Lara Jean sheet masks with Lucas to vent and talk about her feelings, it reminded me of how my friends and I would meet up after school to do the same!”

She continued that the Korean culture aspects the movie showcases served as a reminder as to why she wanted to start the brand in the first place, making the partnership a natural fit.

For those who haven’t had a chance to try the products, the sleeping mask became an immediate hero for the brand. Formulated with both fast-acting ingredients like AHAs and soothing hydrating boosters like watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid, it’s a must-have for any and all skin types that want brighter smoother skin. As for the mist, it’s the perfect midday refresher. So this is definitely a great opportunity to get in on the skin goodness.

For $39, you can get the skincare set through the Sephora app on Saturday, February 1 and on Sephora.com starting Sunday.