Genius! After the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, Netflix threw anepic afterparty that included a very handy shoe valet.

Variety‘s Senior Entertainment Writer Adam B. Vary shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the affair on his Twitter Sunday night. “The Netflix #GoldenGlobes party has a SHOE VALET, where you can check your high heels for branded slippers,” he wrote in the Tweet. “THIS is how you spend awards season $$$ right.”

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

He also shared two images of the super-smart set up. The first picture shows a pair of Netflix branded slide-on shoes anyone could get if they want to swap out their uncomfortable heels for something more dance-friendly. The second snap showcases the coatcheck-inspired station where all the action happened.

Then on the way out, attendees could pick up their shoes and take their new slides home in a bag. According to Deadline, this is the first year this service has been offered. And we hope this is a thing for every award show from now on.

Golden Globes 2020 Afterparty Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Tons of A-listers attended the Netflix afterparty, presented by Moët and Chandon. This included the host for the awards show, Ricky Gervais, as well as Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

According to a source, Aniston and Bullock seemed “like very close friends and have a natural ease and comfort level when talking to each other.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone were also spotted packing on the PDA at the streaming services’ shindig. “They looked so in love. She laughed and had a huge smile on her face,” a source told Us. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, on the other hand, didn’t show any outward affection, but remained near each other through the night as the mingled and talked to people.

Vampire Diaries costars Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev also reportedly caught up at the big bash.